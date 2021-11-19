JOYCE JOYSON

Tara Sutaria's best beauty looks

Tara Sutaria’s go-to makeup look is all about stunning radiance like here as she ties her look with pink glossy lips, mascara-laden lashes, and pink blush

Illuminating makeup

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

To add more depth to her look, the actress blended brown and black hue eyeshadow on the lids and rounded it off with pink lipstick, blush, and on-fleek brows

 Warm tones on eyes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Letting her hair down in loose waves, the star amped up her look with shimmer-doused lids with a nude lip shade

Neutral makeup

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked like a million bucks as she went for a sleek knotted hair bun and complimented her look with lots of highlighter, rosy pink cheeks, and glossy lips

Royal affair

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Yet again, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for caramel colours with well-defined eyes, glossy lips, and a sleek hair bun decked with gajra

Soft glam makeup

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sporting her signature mid-parted hairstyle by letting her silky tresses down, the beauty glammed up her look with smokey eye makeup and a dab of nude lipstick

Smokey eyes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looks sizzling hot as she goes for a dewy makeup base with shimmery eyeshadow, a bit of bronzer, and subtle pink glossy lips with a slicked-back hairdo

Sunkissed look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The gorgeous actress looks angelic as she opts for poker straight tresses with metallic smokey eyes and dusky pink lips

Metallic smokey eyes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress rocked the bold eye makeup look by wearing teal-toned eyeliner and topped it off with a brush of eyeliner and rosy flushed cheeks

Dramatic eyes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Flaunting her lit-from-within glowing skin, the star goes for minimal makeup with pinkish-nude lips and barely-there mascara on the lashes

Radiant makeup

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

