Tara Sutaria's best beauty looks
Tara Sutaria’s go-to makeup look is all about stunning radiance like here as she ties her look with pink glossy lips, mascara-laden lashes, and pink blush
Illuminating makeup
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
To add more depth to her look, the actress blended brown and black hue eyeshadow on the lids and rounded it off with pink lipstick, blush, and on-fleek brows
Warm tones on eyes
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Letting her hair down in loose waves, the star amped up her look with shimmer-doused lids with a nude lip shade
Neutral makeup
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked like a million bucks as she went for a sleek knotted hair bun and complimented her look with lots of highlighter, rosy pink cheeks, and glossy lips
Royal affair
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Yet again, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for caramel colours with well-defined eyes, glossy lips, and a sleek hair bun decked with gajra
Soft glam makeup
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sporting her signature mid-parted hairstyle by letting her silky tresses down, the beauty glammed up her look with smokey eye makeup and a dab of nude lipstick
Smokey eyes
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looks sizzling hot as she goes for a dewy makeup base with shimmery eyeshadow, a bit of bronzer, and subtle pink glossy lips with a slicked-back hairdo
Sunkissed look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The gorgeous actress looks angelic as she opts for poker straight tresses with metallic smokey eyes and dusky pink lips
Metallic smokey eyes
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress rocked the bold eye makeup look by wearing teal-toned eyeliner and topped it off with a brush of eyeliner and rosy flushed cheeks
Dramatic eyes
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Flaunting her lit-from-within glowing skin, the star goes for minimal makeup with pinkish-nude lips and barely-there mascara on the lashes
Radiant makeup
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
