Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Yami’s lime green bodycon mermaid dress is a beautiful fit; she paired it with peach hued heels to go with the look
#1
Photography: Instagram@shivamguptaphotography
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Gautam’s bright red ensemble is an eye-catching fit that makes her look smart, elegant, and sophisticated
#2
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
The Vicky Donor actor donned an emerald green pantsuit that was set with a unique frill hem detailing
#3
Photography: Instagram@shivamguptaphotography
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
She sported a short blingy dress that was adorned with a cross-cross plunging neckline. She completed her look by pairing a matching blazer with her look
#4
Photography: Instagram@kadamajay
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Yami’s yellow midi dress is such a summer-appropriate fit that is ideal for brunch dates!
#5
Photography: Instagram@kadamajay
#6
The diva looked like a doll in this black frill short dress and emitted elegance immaculately
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Yami’s denim jumpsuit is an elegant fit; she opted for a cascading hairstyle to go with it
#7
Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Faux leather pants are the new trend in the town and Gautam pulled it off effortlessly
#8
A bright green pantsuit is a risky fit but the to-be-mom aced it immaculately
#9
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf
Gautam looked as mesmerizing as ever in this black cutout sultry dress!
#10
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf
