Best Western Looks of Yami Gautam

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Yami’s lime green bodycon mermaid dress is a beautiful fit; she paired it with peach hued heels to go with the look 

#1

Photography: Instagram@shivamguptaphotography

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Gautam’s bright red ensemble is an eye-catching fit that makes her look smart, elegant, and sophisticated 

#2


Image: Instagram@yamigautam

The Vicky Donor actor donned an emerald green pantsuit that was set with a unique frill hem detailing 

#3

Photography: Instagram@shivamguptaphotography

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

She sported a short blingy dress that was adorned with a cross-cross plunging neckline. She completed her look by pairing a matching blazer with her look 

#4

Photography: Instagram@kadamajay 

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Yami’s yellow midi dress is such a summer-appropriate fit that is ideal for brunch dates! 

#5

Photography: Instagram@kadamajay 

#6

The diva looked like a doll in this black frill short dress and emitted elegance immaculately 

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Yami’s denim jumpsuit is an elegant fit; she opted for a cascading hairstyle to go with it 

#7

Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Faux leather pants are the new trend in the town and Gautam pulled it off effortlessly 

#8

A bright green pantsuit is a risky fit but the to-be-mom aced it immaculately 

#9

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf

Gautam looked as mesmerizing as ever in this black cutout sultry dress! 

#10

Image: Instagram@yamigautam

Photography: Instagram@haranish.hrf

