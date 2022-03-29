FASHION

Best & worst dressed at the Oscars 2022

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty Images

Billie exuded glam and drama in a customised off-shoulder black ruffle Gucci gown with a floor-sweeping train

Zendaya had us floored in a Valentino number featuring a cropped satin silk white shirt, paired with a shimmery silver skirt with a floor-sweeping train

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya

In a custom Armani Prive number, Nicole stunned in a strapless grey dress with an exaggerated puffy waist

Nicole Kidman

Image: Getty Images 

The Batman actress sported a pink YSL strapless column-style gown that didn't flatter her figure or her skin tone

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Timothee Chalamet

Image: Getty Images

The Dune star had us weak on our knees in a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a sparkly black blazer with lace hemmed sleeves, paired with black trousers

Image: Getty Images

The power couple twinned in black. While Kourt picked out a strapless Mugler column-style dress, Travis wore a Maison Margiela tuxedo with a silver brooch

Kourtney Kardashain & Travis Barker

Image: Getty Images

Shawn looked like an absolute gentleman in a black Dolce and Gabbana suit, styled with a simple black bowtie

Shawn Mendes

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer painted a pretty picture in a blood-red Brandon Maxwell column-style off-shoulder gown

Jennifer Garner 

Image: Getty Images

Andrew looked dapper in a maroon velvet blazer over a satin shirt with a statement bow and black pants, by YSL

Andrew Garfield

Image: Getty Images

Mila looked ethereal in a Zuhair Murad champagne pink one-shoulder gown while Ashton kept it classic in a black suit and bowtie

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

Image: Getty Images 

Megan made for one of the best-dressed celebrities in a custom-made strapless, metallic blue Gaurav Gupta ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty Images

Keeping it casual, Kristen sported black shorts and a blazer, custom-made for her by Chanel with a sheer blouse beneath it

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty Images

Jake owned the red carpet in a navy tuxedo with black lapels from Givenchy's shelves looking dapper as ever

Jake Gyllenhaal

