FASHION
Rishika Shah
MAR 29, 2022
Heading 3
Best & worst dressed at the Oscars 2022
Billie Eilish
Image: Getty Images
Billie exuded glam and drama in a customised off-shoulder black ruffle Gucci gown with a floor-sweeping train
Zendaya had us floored in a Valentino number featuring a cropped satin silk white shirt, paired with a shimmery silver skirt with a floor-sweeping train
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya
In a custom Armani Prive number, Nicole stunned in a strapless grey dress with an exaggerated puffy waist
Nicole Kidman
Image: Getty Images
The Batman actress sported a pink YSL strapless column-style gown that didn't flatter her figure or her skin tone
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Timothee Chalamet
Image: Getty Images
The Dune star had us weak on our knees in a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a sparkly black blazer with lace hemmed sleeves, paired with black trousers
Image: Getty Images
The power couple twinned in black. While Kourt picked out a strapless Mugler column-style dress, Travis wore a Maison Margiela tuxedo with a silver brooch
Kourtney Kardashain & Travis Barker
Image: Getty Images
Shawn looked like an absolute gentleman in a black Dolce and Gabbana suit, styled with a simple black bowtie
Shawn Mendes
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer painted a pretty picture in a blood-red Brandon Maxwell column-style off-shoulder gown
Jennifer Garner
Image: Getty Images
Andrew looked dapper in a maroon velvet blazer over a satin shirt with a statement bow and black pants, by YSL
Andrew Garfield
Image: Getty Images
Mila looked ethereal in a Zuhair Murad champagne pink one-shoulder gown while Ashton kept it classic in a black suit and bowtie
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
Image: Getty Images
Megan made for one of the best-dressed celebrities in a custom-made strapless, metallic blue Gaurav Gupta ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Getty Images
Keeping it casual, Kristen sported black shorts and a blazer, custom-made for her by Chanel with a sheer blouse beneath it
Kristen Stewart
Image: Getty Images
Jake owned the red carpet in a navy tuxedo with black lapels from Givenchy's shelves looking dapper as ever
Jake Gyllenhaal
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shreya Ghoshal's soulful melodies