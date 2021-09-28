sept 28, 2021

Best of Zendaya’s
 jaw-dropping looks

At the BET Awards, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a breezy Versace gown featuring lime green accents, a thigh-high slit and  cut outs at the waist line

Credits: Getty Images

At a film festival in Paris, Zendaya looked stunning in a custom-made Balmain dress featuring a full-sleeve burgundy-hued crop top and a body-fitted skirt

Credits: Getty Images

At the Emmy Awards, the ‘Euphoria’ star made an appearance wearing a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani prive gown and left us gasping!

Credits: Getty Images

For the 2021 Oscar Awards, the superstar yet again made jaws drop in a lavish sunshine yellow Valentino number

Credits: Getty Images

At the Venice Film Festival, she wore a custom nude-toned Balmain body hugging gown with a thigh-high slit and draped detailing

Credits: Getty Images

Slaying in her own unique way, the diva picked out a blush pink ensemble that came with a plunging neckline top and a pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit

Credits: Getty Images

At the Oscar awards, Zendaya looked like a vision in a white satin gown with an off-shoulder silhouette

Credits: Getty Images

To attend the Fendi show, she picked out a dusty gold dress with a detailed cut-out neck and full sleeves and dazzled in it!

Credits: Getty Images

And then she made our hearts skip a beat when she stepped out in a fuchsia pink Tom Ford outfit featuring an asymmetric breastplate crop top and a matching maxi skirt

Credits: Getty Images
Her bold look in a glittery red and black Armani gown with backless detailing left us floored!

Credits: Getty Images
