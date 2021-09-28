sept 28, 2021
Best of Zendaya’s
jaw-dropping looks
At the BET Awards, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a breezy Versace gown featuring lime green accents, a thigh-high slit and cut outs at the waist line Credits: Getty Images
At a film festival in Paris, Zendaya looked stunning in a custom-made Balmain dress featuring a full-sleeve burgundy-hued crop top and a body-fitted skirt Credits: Getty Images
At the Emmy Awards, the ‘Euphoria’ star made an appearance wearing a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani prive gown and left us gasping! Credits: Getty Images
For the 2021 Oscar Awards, the superstar yet again made jaws drop in a lavish sunshine yellow Valentino number Credits: Getty Images
At the Venice Film Festival, she wore a custom nude-toned Balmain body hugging gown with a thigh-high slit and draped detailing Credits: Getty Images
Slaying in her own unique way, the diva picked out a blush pink ensemble that came with a plunging neckline top and a pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit Credits: Getty Images
At the Oscar awards, Zendaya looked like a vision in a white satin gown with an off-shoulder silhouette Credits: Getty Images
To attend the Fendi show, she picked out a dusty gold dress with a detailed cut-out neck and full sleeves and dazzled in it! Credits: Getty Images
And then she made our hearts skip a beat when she stepped out in a fuchsia pink Tom Ford outfit featuring an asymmetric breastplate crop top and a matching maxi skirt Credits: Getty Images
Her bold look in a glittery red and black Armani gown with backless detailing left us floored! Credits: Getty Images
