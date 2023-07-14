Heading 3

Bhavika Sharma’s versatile style 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin protagonist looks like a breath of fresh air in this neon dress with oxidized earrings

Naughty neon 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The diva looks ready to paint the town red in this strapless black top teamed up with matching pants 

Black burn 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

Cool casuals 

The heroine looks ready for a casual day out in this blue shirt paired with white pants. Silver hoops and subtle makeup elevate her look 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

One simply cannot go wrong with a denim dress. Sharma too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim daze 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The enchantress has put the heat to shame in this sea-blue monokini as she basks in the warmth of sunshine 

Beach baby 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The Madam Sir fame looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this pink coord set with floral prints

Floral finesse 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The fashionista is a sight to behold in this teal dress. The delicate accessories are noteworthy 

Teal tantrums 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The artist is making the most of her vacations in this pale blue bralette with light-wash denim shorts 

Vacation vibes 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The talented star looks tantalizing in this green Sharara. Wavy hair and minimal accessories complete her look 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram 

The actress is swaying hearts in this blue lehenga with a floral choli. The backless blouse adds to the oomph factor 

Blue bliss 

