Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 14, 2023
Bhavika Sharma’s versatile style
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin protagonist looks like a breath of fresh air in this neon dress with oxidized earrings
Naughty neon
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The diva looks ready to paint the town red in this strapless black top teamed up with matching pants
Black burn
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
Cool casuals
The heroine looks ready for a casual day out in this blue shirt paired with white pants. Silver hoops and subtle makeup elevate her look
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with a denim dress. Sharma too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim daze
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The enchantress has put the heat to shame in this sea-blue monokini as she basks in the warmth of sunshine
Beach baby
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The Madam Sir fame looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this pink coord set with floral prints
Floral finesse
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The fashionista is a sight to behold in this teal dress. The delicate accessories are noteworthy
Teal tantrums
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The artist is making the most of her vacations in this pale blue bralette with light-wash denim shorts
Vacation vibes
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The talented star looks tantalizing in this green Sharara. Wavy hair and minimal accessories complete her look
Ethnic elegance
Image: Bhavika Sharma’s Instagram
The actress is swaying hearts in this blue lehenga with a floral choli. The backless blouse adds to the oomph factor
Blue bliss
