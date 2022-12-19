Bhumi Pednekar
aces in white
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
High glam
The Govinda Naam Mera actress donned a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga by Anushree Reddy and looked like a dream, accessorizing with a diamond choker
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in an all-white saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, draped in a stunningly unique way
Fusion fashion
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked stunning in a Yash Patil-designed, vintage-printed corset and baggy trousers for her latest photoshoot
Baggy way
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn in a gorgeous white strappy thigh-slit dress that flaunted her curves to perfection.
Curving up
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi added a dramatic twist to her look as she rocked the runway for fashion designer Yash Patil wearing a white short dress and bold printed corset.
Mini white
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar oozed effortless style in a white shirt dress, accessorized with a cheerful smile!
Easy style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looked like a vision in white as she donned a gorgeous minidress by Nisse that featured short bishop sleeves
Bombshell vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a stunning off-white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, featuring beautiful words of love embroidered in red
Saree in prints
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looked fabulous in her all-white ensemble, rocking a chic blazer and matching trousers that screamed boss lady vibes!
Boss babe
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress kept the Monday blues away as she enjoyed her time on the green grass wearing a fleece jacket with a black turtleneck and pants.
Monday blues
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She sported a monochrome look in a white crop top with black border and high-waisted pants
Monochrome magic
