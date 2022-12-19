Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
aces in white

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

High glam

The Govinda Naam Mera actress donned a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga by Anushree Reddy and looked like a dream, accessorizing with a diamond choker

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in an all-white saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, draped in a stunningly unique way

Fusion fashion

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked stunning in a Yash Patil-designed, vintage-printed corset and baggy trousers for her latest photoshoot

Baggy way

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn in a gorgeous white strappy thigh-slit dress that flaunted her curves to perfection.

Curving up

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi added a dramatic twist to her look as she rocked the runway for fashion designer Yash Patil wearing a white short dress and bold printed corset.

Mini white

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar oozed effortless style in a white shirt dress, accessorized with a cheerful smile!

Easy style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a vision in white as she donned a gorgeous minidress by Nisse that featured short bishop sleeves

Bombshell vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a stunning off-white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, featuring beautiful words of love embroidered in red

Saree in prints

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looked fabulous in her all-white ensemble, rocking a chic blazer and matching trousers that screamed boss lady vibes!

Boss babe

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress kept the Monday blues away as she enjoyed her time on the green grass wearing a fleece jacket with a black turtleneck and pants.

Monday blues

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She sported a monochrome look in a white crop top with black border and high-waisted pants

Monochrome magic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here