Bhumi Pednekar and her love for sarees
DEC 18, 2022
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Too Stunning
Bhumi grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a blue tie-dye print Qbik saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse in a contrasting berry hue
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a striking case for unconventional drapes by wearing a milky white saree in the most unusual fashion
Unconventional Style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Dropping it like it’s hot, the Badhaai Do actress looked gorgeous in a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border
Red Romance
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
For a promotional event, she was clad in a semi-sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree that featured printed scripts in red
Dreamy White
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Draped to perfection, she made a snazzy case for modern-style sarees in a monochrome jumpsuit saree by Ridhi Mehra
Snazzy Creation
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She was a sight to behold in this sequinned mint green saree by Manish Malhotra
Gorgeous In Green
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Oozing oomph in a deep-neck blouse and a maroon sequined saree, Bhumi ensured that all eyes were on her
Adding Oomph
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made our jaws drop as she posed in an all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the border
Jaw-dropping
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her floral-print red ruffle saree is a subtle yet elegant take on the humble traditional silhouette
Beauty In Red
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She aced the colour-blocking trend in her own desi way by opting for a printed JJ Valaya saree and a contrasting low-cut blouse
Acing Trend
