Bhumi Pednekar and her love for sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Too Stunning

Bhumi grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a blue tie-dye print Qbik saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse in a contrasting berry hue

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She made a striking case for unconventional drapes by wearing a milky white saree in the most unusual fashion

Unconventional Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Dropping it like it’s hot, the Badhaai Do actress looked gorgeous in a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border

Red Romance

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

For a promotional event, she was clad in a semi-sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree that featured printed scripts in red

Dreamy White

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Draped to perfection, she made a snazzy case for modern-style sarees in a monochrome jumpsuit saree by Ridhi Mehra

Snazzy Creation

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She was a sight to behold in this sequinned mint green saree by Manish Malhotra

Gorgeous In Green

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Oozing oomph in a deep-neck blouse and a maroon sequined saree, Bhumi ensured that all eyes were on her

Adding Oomph

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She made our jaws drop as she posed in an all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the border

Jaw-dropping

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her floral-print red ruffle saree is a subtle yet elegant take on the humble traditional silhouette

Beauty In Red

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She aced the colour-blocking trend in her own desi way by opting for a printed JJ Valaya saree and a contrasting low-cut blouse

Acing Trend

