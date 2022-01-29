Fashion

Jan 29, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar’s gorgeous red outfits

Aces power dressing

We must say this, every time Bhumi Pednekar steps out wearing red, she looks absolutely fabulous. A case in point is this fierce red pantsuit

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

But when she decides to flaunt her traditional avatar in this striking hue, like this plain bright lehenga styled with a sheer dupatta, the result is spellbinding

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ravishing in red

If you don’t know it, she has a closet full of flirty dresses and this red mini dress with a ruffled hemline and tiny white dots is one of our favourites

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Romantic vibes

Next, she stunned us in this blazing red dress that came with a thigh-high slit and metallic cord detail

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In Amit Aggarwal's dress

The diva looked super chic in this sleeveless striped body-hugging dress while making her way out of the airport

Video: Pinkvilla

Casual cool

The actress gave a fashionable spin to her six yards and wore an organza jumpsuit and dupatta with an ornamented belt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ruffle saree

Again, she displays her love for red ruffle drapes by donning a classic printed number with a full-sleeved blouse

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Adorable

For Chhapaak's screening, Bhumi decided to go for a casual red sweatshirt and teamed it with a black mini skirt

Video: Pinkvilla

Stylish look

She loves to play with proportions and textures to render a dramatic appeal like this strapless tulle gown with ruffles and pleats

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

Dramatic dress

Bhumi dished out boss lady chic vibes in this printed blazer and skirt set, teamed with a heavy leather belt that cinched her waist

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

Co-ords

