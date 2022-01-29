Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 29, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar’s gorgeous red outfits
Aces power dressing
We must say this, every time Bhumi Pednekar steps out wearing red, she looks absolutely fabulous. A case in point is this fierce red pantsuit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
But when she decides to flaunt her traditional avatar in this striking hue, like this plain bright lehenga styled with a sheer dupatta, the result is spellbinding
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Ravishing in red
If you don’t know it, she has a closet full of flirty dresses and this red mini dress with a ruffled hemline and tiny white dots is one of our favourites
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Romantic vibes
Next, she stunned us in this blazing red dress that came with a thigh-high slit and metallic cord detail
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In Amit Aggarwal's dress
The diva looked super chic in this sleeveless striped body-hugging dress while making her way out of the airport
Video: Pinkvilla
Casual cool
The actress gave a fashionable spin to her six yards and wore an organza jumpsuit and dupatta with an ornamented belt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Ruffle saree
Again, she displays her love for red ruffle drapes by donning a classic printed number with a full-sleeved blouse
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Adorable
For Chhapaak's screening, Bhumi decided to go for a casual red sweatshirt and teamed it with a black mini skirt
Video: Pinkvilla
Stylish look
She loves to play with proportions and textures to render a dramatic appeal like this strapless tulle gown with ruffles and pleats
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Dramatic dress
Bhumi dished out boss lady chic vibes in this printed blazer and skirt set, teamed with a heavy leather belt that cinched her waist
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Co-ords
