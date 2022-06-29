Heading 3
Bhumi Pednekar in gorgeous sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Making a gorgeous case for red, Bhumi looked ethereal in a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border and paired with an embroidered blouse.
Red Hot
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She aced the colour blocking trend in her own desi way as she paired this printed JJ Valaya saree with a contrasting low-cut blouse in tangerine.
Acing Trends
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
In another promotional event for her movie Badhaai Do, she was seen in a dreamy white semi-sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree featuring printed scripts in red.
Dreamy White
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She donned a classic blue and pink Banarasi saree that she picked out from her mother’s closet for Diwali celebrations.
Classic Case
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress kept things elegant in a multi-coloured striped saree and a peachy-pink satin blouse.
Elegant As Always
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a mint green sequined saree by Manish Malhotra.
High On Glam Quotient
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She added some oomph factor to her gorgeous desi look by pairing her maroon sequined saree with a black plunging-neck blouse.
Adding Oomph
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Going all-out in a bright shade of tangerine, Bhumi proved that sequin numbers are here to stay!
Bold In Tangerine
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
And even when she toned down things a bit in a creamy-white sequined number, she still managed to slay!
Slaying Since Forever
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Making a ravishing case for semi-sheer drapes, she looked scorching hot in a black saree with an embellished border and a sequined cut-sleeve blouse.
Ravishing In Black
