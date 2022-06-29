Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar in gorgeous sarees 

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Making a gorgeous case for red, Bhumi looked ethereal in a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border and paired with an embroidered blouse.

Red Hot

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She aced the colour blocking trend in her own desi way as she paired this printed JJ Valaya saree with a contrasting low-cut blouse in tangerine.

Acing Trends

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

In another promotional event for her movie Badhaai Do, she was seen in a dreamy white semi-sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree featuring printed scripts in red.

Dreamy White

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She donned a classic blue and pink Banarasi saree that she picked out from her mother’s closet for Diwali celebrations.

Classic Case

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress kept things elegant in a multi-coloured striped saree and a peachy-pink satin blouse.

Elegant As Always

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She upped the glam quotient in a mint green sequined saree by Manish Malhotra.

High On Glam Quotient

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She added some oomph factor to her gorgeous desi look by pairing her maroon sequined saree with a black plunging-neck blouse.

Adding Oomph

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Going all-out in a bright shade of tangerine, Bhumi proved that sequin numbers are here to stay!

Bold In Tangerine

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

And even when she toned down things a bit in a creamy-white sequined number, she still managed to slay!

Slaying Since Forever

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Making a ravishing case for semi-sheer drapes, she looked scorching hot in a black saree with an embellished border and a sequined cut-sleeve blouse.

Ravishing In Black

