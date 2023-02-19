Bhumi Pednekar in a desi avatar
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 19, 2023
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked stunning in a glittery embroidered blouse and saree-style lehenga at a wedding reception
glittery
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a striking case for jaw-dropping looks in this criss-cross neck blouse and a black and golden saree
striking
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She turned heads as she posed in a blue tie-dye print Qbik saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse
Stunning
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi wore a sequin bralette with a floral lehenga and grabbed all eyeballs
Floral Magic
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress stunned in a heena-green drape skirt and an embroidered cowl-neck blouse and a yellow cape
Indo-western Look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is draped to perfection in this all-red organza saree with an appliqué border
Red Spice
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra Khaab lehenga adorned with a holographic sequin border
Diva Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked ravishing in an all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the border
Ravishing
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is a visual delight in this brown embellished lehenga by JJ Valaya
Flawless
