Nov 4, 2022
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Wearing an ivory lehenga doused in beautiful zardozi embroidery, Bhumi Pednekar is the stunning diva straight from paradise!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a striking statement in Manish Malhotra’s Khaab 2022 geometrically hand-embroidered lehenga rimmed with a holographic sequin border.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She upped the ante in a white House Of Kotwara embroidered lehenga featuring threadwork and beads.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Serving an unconventional festive look, the Badhaai Do star donned a stunning pre-draped saree in white by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi captivates in a multi-coloured skirt with a patchwork ajrak border, a multicolour kaleidoscope bralette, and a pink and rust bandhani dupatta.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She wore an embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra and showed us how to look wedding-ready like a diva!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In a bright yellow plunging-neck blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a sheer yellow dupatta, Bhumi leaves us star-struck!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She redefines elegance in a cream and gold hand-embroidered lehenga, with detailed thread and mirror work.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is a sight to behold in a pastel-hued contemporary lehenga set by Sawan Gandhi.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress is a visual delight as she poses in a brown embellished lehenga from the shelves of JJ Valaya.
