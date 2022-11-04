Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
in embellished lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Wearing an ivory lehenga doused in beautiful zardozi embroidery, Bhumi Pednekar is the stunning diva straight from paradise!

Mystic Sartorial Dreams 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She made a striking statement in Manish Malhotra’s Khaab 2022 geometrically hand-embroidered lehenga rimmed with a holographic sequin border. 

Making A Statement

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She upped the ante in a white House Of Kotwara embroidered lehenga featuring threadwork and beads. 

Classic Style 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Serving an unconventional festive look, the Badhaai Do star donned a stunning pre-draped saree in white by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Flamboyant

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Bhumi captivates in a multi-coloured skirt with a patchwork ajrak border, a multicolour kaleidoscope bralette, and a pink and rust bandhani dupatta.

Celebratory Look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She wore an embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra and showed us how to look wedding-ready like a diva!

Wedding Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

In a bright yellow plunging-neck blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a sheer yellow dupatta, Bhumi leaves us star-struck! 

Vibrant

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She redefines elegance in a cream and gold hand-embroidered lehenga, with detailed thread and mirror work. 

Elegant

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in a pastel-hued contemporary lehenga set by Sawan Gandhi.

Festive Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The actress is a visual delight as she poses in a brown embellished lehenga from the shelves of JJ Valaya. 

Delightful In Brown

