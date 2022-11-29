Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
 In Glam outfits

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She astounds us in her Indo-Western outfit, a seductive backless top and a thigh-high split skirt that shows off her abs.

Indo-Western Look 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress wore an all-beige corset and paneled trousers looking absolutely ravishing.

Simple yet Modern

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked incredibly lovely in an Amrita Thakur bright red lace saree. The pearl choker perfectly completed her outfit.

Red is THE color

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

With a lovely corset on and a plain white t-shirt, she looked breathtaking. Her curves accentuated the stunning image even more.

Sexy in Corsets

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress looked hot and seductive in a strappy corset, thigh-high split dress. The nude lips as the icing on top.

Hot Mess

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked captivating in a sexy blue bikini with a sheer dress by Remain and some kohl.

Dressing in sheer

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a mirror-work lehenga with a white dupatta from the Abhinav Mishra collection.

Bright like a diamond

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress looked radiant while wearing a yellow kaftan by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, a gold choker, and a stack of bangles.

Glowing in a Kaftan

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Raksha Bandhan actress exuded glamour and power while wearing this stunning baby pink corset dress.

Pink Alert

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress wore a JJ Valaya saree with lace embroidery and an exquisite orange blouse looking all magnificent.

Exquisite in Saree

