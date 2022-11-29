Bhumi Pednekar
In Glam outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She astounds us in her Indo-Western outfit, a seductive backless top and a thigh-high split skirt that shows off her abs.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress wore an all-beige corset and paneled trousers looking absolutely ravishing.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked incredibly lovely in an Amrita Thakur bright red lace saree. The pearl choker perfectly completed her outfit.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
With a lovely corset on and a plain white t-shirt, she looked breathtaking. Her curves accentuated the stunning image even more.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress looked hot and seductive in a strappy corset, thigh-high split dress. The nude lips as the icing on top.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked captivating in a sexy blue bikini with a sheer dress by Remain and some kohl.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a mirror-work lehenga with a white dupatta from the Abhinav Mishra collection.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress looked radiant while wearing a yellow kaftan by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, a gold choker, and a stack of bangles.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Raksha Bandhan actress exuded glamour and power while wearing this stunning baby pink corset dress.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress wore a JJ Valaya saree with lace embroidery and an exquisite orange blouse looking all magnificent.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.