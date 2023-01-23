Bhumi Pednekar in glam sarees
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress exuded glam in a high-octane golden animal-striped saree and a statement blouse with a criss-cross neckline
Exudes Glam
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She turned heads in an all-white saree draped in a unique way and a bralette-style blouse
Acing Trends
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She paints the town red in a gorgeous organza saree adorned with an appliqué border and an embroidered blouse
Red Romance
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this organza saree and an orange blouse by JJ Valaya
Stunning
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She ensured that all eyes are on her in this creamy-white sequined saree
Slayer
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked delightful in a dreamy white semi-sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree featuring printed scripts in red
Dreamy White
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her jaw-drop look in this all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the border is a treat for sore eyes
Beauty In Black
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bold In Tangerine
Going all-out in a bright shade, the actress proved that orange and sequin make the perfect pair
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Traditional Look
She is a total desi girl in this pink and blue silk saree
