Bhumi Pednekar in glam sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 23, 2023

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress exuded glam in a high-octane golden animal-striped saree and a statement blouse with a criss-cross neckline

Exudes Glam

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She turned heads in an all-white saree draped in a unique way and a bralette-style blouse 

Acing Trends

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She paints the town red in a gorgeous organza saree adorned with an appliqué border and an embroidered blouse

Red Romance

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this organza saree and an orange blouse by JJ Valaya 

Stunning

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She ensured that all eyes are on her in this creamy-white sequined saree 

Slayer

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked delightful in a dreamy white semi-sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree featuring printed scripts in red 

Dreamy White 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her jaw-drop look in this all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the border is a treat for sore eyes

Beauty In Black

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bold In Tangerine 

Going all-out in a bright shade, the actress proved that orange and sequin make the perfect pair

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Traditional Look

She is a total desi girl in this pink and blue silk saree

