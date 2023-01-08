Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
in gorgeous lehengas 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

For a gorgeous desi look, she wore a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set by Rahul Mishra

Floral Dreams

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Decked up in an ivory lehenga doused in beautiful zardozi embroidery, she stole everyone’s attention!

Festive Glam

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looks captivating in a multi-coloured skirt with a patchwork border, a multicolour kaleidoscope bralette, and a bandhani dupatta

Boho Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looks gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra Khaab lehenga rimmed with a holographic sequin border

Gorgeous Diva

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Govinda Naam Mera actress looks resplendent in a white embroidered lehenga from House of Kotwara

Stunner 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra is perfect for a wedding look

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She put her fashionable foot forward in an embellished mirrorwork lehenga adorned with zari and resham

Fashionable Much 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this brown embellished lehenga from the shelves of JJ Valaya

Brown Love

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She spells sartorial magic in an embellished mauve lehenga adorned with intricate threadwork and delicate pearl detailing

Mauve Magic 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She opted for a yellow plunging-neck blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a sheer yellow dupatta for a gorgeous desi look

Glammed Up 

