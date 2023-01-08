Bhumi Pednekar
in gorgeous lehengas
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For a gorgeous desi look, she wore a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set by Rahul Mishra
Floral Dreams
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Decked up in an ivory lehenga doused in beautiful zardozi embroidery, she stole everyone’s attention!
Festive Glam
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looks captivating in a multi-coloured skirt with a patchwork border, a multicolour kaleidoscope bralette, and a bandhani dupatta
Boho Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra Khaab lehenga rimmed with a holographic sequin border
Gorgeous Diva
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress looks resplendent in a white embroidered lehenga from House of Kotwara
Stunner
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra is perfect for a wedding look
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She put her fashionable foot forward in an embellished mirrorwork lehenga adorned with zari and resham
Fashionable Much
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this brown embellished lehenga from the shelves of JJ Valaya
Brown Love
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She spells sartorial magic in an embellished mauve lehenga adorned with intricate threadwork and delicate pearl detailing
Mauve Magic
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She opted for a yellow plunging-neck blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a sheer yellow dupatta for a gorgeous desi look
Glammed Up
