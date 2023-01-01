Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
in shades of white 

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 01 ,2023

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Wearing an ivory lehenga doused in beautiful zardozi embroidery, Bhumi Pednekar is the stunning diva straight from paradise!

Desi Girl 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She made a striking case for unconventional choices by picking out an all-white saree draped in a unique way. 

Unconventional 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her not-so-basic little white dress came with a statement-making corset that ensured all eyes were on her! 

Statement Choices

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

For a well-coordinated all-white look, the diva slipped into a pair of white ribbed trousers and a full-sleeve matching shirt from the Label Frow. 

Elegant

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her bombshell look in a thigh-high slit strappy white dress is perfect for a dinner date.

Date-ready

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looked stunning in a sheer white saree featuring love motifs in shades of red. 

Stunning As Always

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

She served a glam cocktail look in a signature creamy white sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Sparkling White 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She turned up the hotness quotient in an off-white knitted cover-up and blue accents beneath it. 

Ravishing 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress looked chic in a playful white top with statement sleeves and a mini blue skirt. 

Chic Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked fab in a white bodycon dress with puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice. 

Fabulous 

