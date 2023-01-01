Bhumi Pednekar
in shades of white
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01 ,2023
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Wearing an ivory lehenga doused in beautiful zardozi embroidery, Bhumi Pednekar is the stunning diva straight from paradise!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a striking case for unconventional choices by picking out an all-white saree draped in a unique way.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her not-so-basic little white dress came with a statement-making corset that ensured all eyes were on her!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For a well-coordinated all-white look, the diva slipped into a pair of white ribbed trousers and a full-sleeve matching shirt from the Label Frow.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her bombshell look in a thigh-high slit strappy white dress is perfect for a dinner date.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looked stunning in a sheer white saree featuring love motifs in shades of red.
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
She served a glam cocktail look in a signature creamy white sequined saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She turned up the hotness quotient in an off-white knitted cover-up and blue accents beneath it.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress looked chic in a playful white top with statement sleeves and a mini blue skirt.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked fab in a white bodycon dress with puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice.
