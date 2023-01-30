Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
in stunning dresses 

Neenaz Akhtar

The diva dialled up the glam quotient in a shimmery floor-length drama featuring a plunging halter neckline

Glam Goddess

She shows off her gorgeous curves in a figure-flattering lime yellow dress

Pretty In Yellow

The Badhaai Do actress looks pretty as always in a yellow floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Snazzy 

She gave a snazzy spin to her little white dress by wearing it with a statement-making corset 

Statement Maker

She is the prettiest girl in a pink dress with puffy sleeves and a ruched deep neckline

Delightful 

She dropped a bombshell look in this thigh-high slit strappy white dress is perfect for a dinner date. 

Date Ready

She took the retro route in a short red dress with white polka dots printed on it

Retro Chic

She looked like a fashion diva in this white bodycon dress with puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice

Fabulous 

She turned heads as she posed in a ruched purple midi dress

Purple Haze

