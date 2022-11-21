Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar in swoon-worthy lehengas

Sakshi
NOV 21, 2022

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Mera Naam Govinda actress stepped out in an all-embesllished lehenga by Anushree Reddy and looked fabolous.

Icy-spicy 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress looked stunning in an white organza lehenga and sheer embellished blouse by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and opted for a more modern fusion drape.

Fusion Fashion

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhoomi looked stunning in a yellow-hued lehenga with decoration all over a strapless blouse, teamed with a matching Manish Malhotra dupatta.

Yellow mellow 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She rocked a silver sequined lehenga from House of Kotwara and paired it with a sweetheart hemline blouse and gold jewelry for the accessories.

Classic beauty 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She wore an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga with a ruffle dupatta and oxidised jewellery for the perfect navrarti look.

Proper pataka 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Looking like a true diva in a Abhinav Mishra white embellished lehenga, Bhumi paired the look with nude pink lips and a diamond necklace.

Divine white

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In a yellow lehenga set with contrasting blue borders on the dupatta and lehenga, by Manish Malhotra, Bhumi rocked the look with some subtle makeup and statement silver jewelry.

Vibrant Flora

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She sure does know how to make a statement with her outfits as she dons an embellished silver and beige toned lehenga by Tamannaa Punjabi Kapoor.

Glam and glitzy 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She kept her look minimal yet stylish, opting for a strappy v-neck blouse with a sheer dupatta and a blue and pink hued lehenga with a messy bun and a choker.

Keeping it chic 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked incredibly gorgeous in her brown and blue embroidered lehenga straigh off the rack from JJ Valaya.

Desi girl 

