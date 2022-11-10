Heading 3
Bhumi Pednekar
in white outfits
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Chic and comfy
Bhumi Pednekar wore a chic and comfortable co-ord set in all-white colour by the brand label Frow.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Like a dream in white
Bhumi Pednekar looked like a dream in an all-white saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which was draped in a unique way.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Greek goddess
Bhumi Pednekar wore baggy trousers and a matching vintage printed corset designed by Yash Patil for a photoshoot.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
All-white avatar
Bhumi Pednekar slipped into a stunning white strappy thigh-slit dress that accentuated her curves
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Little white dress
Bhumi played muse to fashion designer Yash Patil and picked a white short dress and added more drama to her look with a printed corset.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Easy-breezy
Keeping it basic and comfy, Bhumi Pednekar wore a white shirt dress as she smiled at the camera.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bombshell vibes
Bhumi Pednekar looked like an absolute stunner as she chose a white mini dress by Nisse that bore short bishop sleeves.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Rocking a print saree
Bhumi Pednekar wore an off-white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, with words embroidered spelled love in different languages.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Boss lady
Looking like an absolute boss lady, Bhumi Pednekar donned an all-white blazer and matching trousers pants with it.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Floral power
Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing an off-shoulder Tanieya Khanuja creation that featured minimal floral designs on it.