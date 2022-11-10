Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar
in white outfits

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Chic and comfy

Bhumi Pednekar wore a chic and comfortable co-ord set in all-white colour by the brand label Frow.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Like a dream in white

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a dream in an all-white saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which was draped in a unique way.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Greek goddess

Bhumi Pednekar wore baggy trousers and a matching vintage printed corset designed by Yash Patil for a photoshoot.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

All-white avatar

Bhumi Pednekar slipped into a stunning white strappy thigh-slit dress that accentuated her curves

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Little white dress

Bhumi played muse to fashion designer Yash Patil and picked a white short dress and added more drama to her look with a printed corset.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Easy-breezy

Keeping it basic and comfy, Bhumi Pednekar wore a white shirt dress as she smiled at the camera.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bombshell vibes

Bhumi Pednekar looked like an absolute stunner as she chose a white mini dress by Nisse that bore short bishop sleeves.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Rocking a print saree

Bhumi Pednekar wore an off-white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, with words embroidered spelled love in different languages. 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 Boss lady

Looking like an absolute boss lady, Bhumi Pednekar donned an all-white blazer and matching trousers pants with it.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Floral power

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing an off-shoulder Tanieya Khanuja creation that featured minimal floral designs on it.

