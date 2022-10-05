Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar

-inspired ethnic outfits 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress stunned in a modern and chic outfit, wearing a dark green bralette with a matching skirt

Modern way 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

For her Diwali celebrations, the actress opted for a pink and blue-hued lehenga paired up with a bralette from the collection of Sawan Gandhi

Diwali look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She oozed hotness in a red lace-textured saree from the collection of Amrita Thakur. She paired it with a red blouse and a pearl choker

Spicy red

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She raised the temperature in a silver brocade lehenga paired up with a beige blouse

Icy twirl

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Even when she wore a beige printed saree and paired it up with an orange v-neck blouse, she looked fabulous

Saree look 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Giving us the perfect summer look, the white sheer saree paired up with a white blouse from the collection of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla looked amazing on her

Sheer drama 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her yellow textured lehenga featuring a pop of color on the border was the perfect combination of style and elegance

Glowing in yellow 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Taking the lehenga look a notch higher, she stunned in a Tamanna Punjabi ivory white bejeweled lehenga for the perfect party look

Ivory all around 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her Benarsi saree in blue with pink borders paired up with a white strappy blouse looked amazing

Benarsi saree

The actress was all about glitz and glamour as she donned an orange sequin shimmer saree from Manish Malhotra's collection

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Orange alert

