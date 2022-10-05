Bhumi Pednekar
-inspired ethnic outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress stunned in a modern and chic outfit, wearing a dark green bralette with a matching skirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, the actress opted for a pink and blue-hued lehenga paired up with a bralette from the collection of Sawan Gandhi
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She oozed hotness in a red lace-textured saree from the collection of Amrita Thakur. She paired it with a red blouse and a pearl choker
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She raised the temperature in a silver brocade lehenga paired up with a beige blouse
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Even when she wore a beige printed saree and paired it up with an orange v-neck blouse, she looked fabulous
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Giving us the perfect summer look, the white sheer saree paired up with a white blouse from the collection of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla looked amazing on her
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her yellow textured lehenga featuring a pop of color on the border was the perfect combination of style and elegance
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Taking the lehenga look a notch higher, she stunned in a Tamanna Punjabi ivory white bejeweled lehenga for the perfect party look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her Benarsi saree in blue with pink borders paired up with a white strappy blouse looked amazing
The actress was all about glitz and glamour as she donned an orange sequin shimmer saree from Manish Malhotra's collection
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
