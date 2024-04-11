Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 11, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar Inspired Hairdo
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
Bhumi donned a beautiful braid hairstyle adorned with cowrie shells to enhance the look
#1
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor styled her hair in a retro style, with soft curls making her hair look stunning
#2
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
Pednekar looked stunning in this low bun hairstyle, with two strands of hair left open to frame her face
#3
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
The versatile actress nailed her elegant look with a beachy wave hairstyle and looked gorgeous
#4
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
Bhumi’s Gajra bun hairstyle went well with her traditional golden beige saree look
#5
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
#6
A sleek ponytail went really well with her green emerald knee-length dress
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
Pednekar looked no less than a diva in this absolutely gorgeous long, wavy ponytail look, going perfectly with her maroon ensemble
#7
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
A sleek straight hairstyle always hits the bullseye; Bhumi’s hair looked cascading and voluminous
#8
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
The Badhaai Do actress’ sleek back low knotted bun hairstyle enhanced her boss lady look in an elegant black pantsuit
#9
Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar
Pednekar’s messy fishtail braid is the perfect hairdo to look stunning
#10
