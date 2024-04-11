Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar Inspired Hairdo

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

Bhumi donned a beautiful braid hairstyle adorned with cowrie shells to enhance the look

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor styled her hair in a retro style, with soft curls making her hair look stunning

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

Pednekar looked stunning in this low bun hairstyle, with two strands of hair left open to frame her face

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

The versatile actress nailed her elegant look with a beachy wave hairstyle and looked gorgeous 

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

Bhumi’s Gajra bun hairstyle went well with her traditional golden beige saree look

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

A sleek ponytail went really well with her green emerald knee-length dress

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

Pednekar looked no less than a diva in this absolutely gorgeous long, wavy ponytail look, going perfectly with her maroon ensemble 

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

A sleek straight hairstyle always hits the bullseye; Bhumi’s hair looked cascading and voluminous 

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

The Badhaai Do actress’ sleek back low knotted bun hairstyle enhanced her boss lady look in an elegant black pantsuit 

Image source- Instagram@bhumipednekar

Pednekar’s messy fishtail braid is the perfect hairdo to look stunning 

