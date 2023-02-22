Bhumi Pednekar inspired hairstyles
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress opted for a simple puffed bun for Sidharth and Kiara’s marriage reception
Simple Bun
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In case you are going for a wedding and want to keep it fuss free then this hairstyle is perfect
High Ballet Bun
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The half braided hairstyle is one of the most carefree yet classy ones. Bhumi looks pretty flaunting it
Half braid
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She loves this center partition hairstyle and mostly opts for this one
Centre partition
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi shows us how to carry it the right way. She has pulled off the open hair look with grace and elegance
Open hair look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looks cool and stylish as she poses in a blue mini skirt and white shirt with hair let loose
Side partition
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress oozes oomph as she opts for semi-wavy locks for her black coloured saree look
Wavy locks
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She has styled her hair in soft curls and pulled them back for a neat look
Soft Curls
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looks gorgeous in a silver colour shimmer lehenga and completed the look in a messy bun
Messy bun
