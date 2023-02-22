Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar inspired hairstyles

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress opted for a simple puffed bun for Sidharth and Kiara’s marriage reception

Simple Bun

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In case you are going for a wedding and want to keep it fuss free then this hairstyle is perfect

High Ballet Bun

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The half braided hairstyle is one of the most carefree yet classy ones. Bhumi looks pretty flaunting it

Half braid 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She loves this center partition hairstyle and mostly opts for this one 

Centre partition

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi shows us how to carry it the right way. She has pulled off the open hair look with grace and elegance

Open hair look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looks cool and stylish as she poses in a blue mini skirt and white shirt with hair let loose

Side partition

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress oozes oomph as she opts for semi-wavy locks for her black coloured saree look

Wavy locks

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She has styled her hair in soft curls and pulled them back for a neat look

Soft Curls

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Bhumi looks gorgeous in a silver colour shimmer lehenga and completed the look in a messy bun

 Messy bun

