 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar is a gorgeous desi girl

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Bhumi Pednekar redefines grace in a mint-coloured lehenga adorned with pearls and sequins

Delightful 

She looked stunning in a white corset blouse and a white floral-print drape 

Aesthetic 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in an ivory-white saree and a cape-style blouse 

Flawless 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

This saree-style lehenga and a plunging-neck blouse looked flawless on her

Stunner

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress turned heads as she decked up in a criss-cross neck blouse and a black and golden saree

Jaw-Dropping

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi exuded charm in this bralette and a floral lehenga

Floral Magic

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram


She made a dazzling style statement in a blue chanderi sharara

Dazzling

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She served fashion style goals in a sparkling black high-low anarkali and a black lehenga

Spectacular

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

She is draped to perfection in this organza saree with an appliqué border 

Red Spice

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She is the life of a party in this Manish Malhotra lehenga 

Diva Vibes

