Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar is
a style diva

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar gleamed in a dazzling black high-low anarkali and a black gold geometric lehenga

Dazzling

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a beautiful ivory-white saree and a cape-style blouse

Flawless

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Fresh

This embellished saree-style lehenga and a plunging-neck blouse enhanced her desi style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi pulled off an easy-chic look by opting for a pair of jeans and a red tee

Easy Look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star took the denim route in a corset-style denim top and baggy jeans

Denim Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi upped the glam quotient in a shimmery floor-length ensemble

Glam Goddess

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a figure-hugging yellow dress

Pretty In Yellow

Image: Anamika Khanna’s Instagram

She took the Indo-western route in a unique Anamika Khanna ensemble

Indo-western Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She looked ravishing in a criss-cross neck blouse and a black and golden saree

Ravishing

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She turned heads as she posed in a red organza drape and an embroidered blouse

Red Love

