NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 20, 2021
Bhumi Pednekar looks fab in a gown!
FASHION
To make an appearance at an awards show, Bhumi was decked up in a deep plunging-neck pink gown that she styled with a combed-back wet hairdo
Sultry pink gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She looked every inch stunning in a black and white organza floral printed pussy-bow gown designed by Gauri & Nainika
Floral organza gown
Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram
For the Filmfare Awards 2020, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress brought her A-style game in a strapless ruffle gown with a sexy slit at the thigh
Red ruffle gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She channeled her modern-day princess in a sleeveless purple gown with layers of tulle
Sleeveless purple gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
For the International Film Festival and Awards hosted by Variety Macao, Bhumi picked out a light pink halter-neck gown with a bodyfit silhouette
Bodyfit embellished gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
In a bright purple metallic gown with a one-shoulder silhouette and bold 3D embroidery, Bhumi didn’t hesitate to take things up a notch!
Metallic purple gown
Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram
For the Star Screen Awards 2019, Bhumi chose a stunning one-shoulder gold gown and pulled it off with an uncommon elan!
One-shoulder gold gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
And then she picked out a deep red bouffant gown for another awards show and looked like a diva in it!
Deep red bouffant gown
Credits: Pinkvilla
Putting her most stylish forward yet again, she spelled magic in a purple full-sleeve metallic gown with a thigh-high slit and a huge bow in the front
Extravagant metallic gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Showing off her gorgeous curves in a body hugging embellished white gown with feathery details, Bhumi proved that she is a fashion queen in a gown!
Embellished mermaid gown
Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
