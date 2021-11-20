NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 20, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar looks fab in a gown!

FASHION

To make an appearance at an awards show, Bhumi was decked up in a deep plunging-neck pink gown that she styled with a combed-back wet hairdo

Sultry pink gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She looked every inch stunning in a black and white organza floral printed pussy-bow gown designed by Gauri & Nainika

Floral organza gown

Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram

For the Filmfare Awards 2020, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress brought her A-style game in a strapless ruffle gown with a sexy slit at the thigh

Red ruffle gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She channeled her modern-day princess in a sleeveless purple gown with layers of tulle

Sleeveless purple gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

For the International Film Festival and Awards hosted by Variety Macao, Bhumi picked out a light pink halter-neck gown with a bodyfit silhouette

Bodyfit embellished gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

In a bright purple metallic gown with a one-shoulder silhouette and bold 3D embroidery, Bhumi didn’t hesitate to take things up a notch!

Metallic purple gown

Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram

For the Star Screen Awards 2019, Bhumi chose a stunning one-shoulder gold gown and pulled it off with an uncommon elan!

One-shoulder gold gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

And then she picked out a deep red bouffant gown for another awards show and looked like a diva in it!

Deep red bouffant gown

Credits: Pinkvilla

Putting her most stylish forward yet again, she spelled magic in a purple full-sleeve metallic gown with a thigh-high slit and a huge bow in the front

Extravagant metallic gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

Showing off her gorgeous curves in a body hugging embellished white gown with feathery details, Bhumi proved that she is a fashion queen in a gown!

Embellished mermaid gown

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s monochrome clicks

Click Here