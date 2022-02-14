Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 14, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar in plunging-neck outfits
Heading 3
Daring Choices
Making a statement with her daring sartorial choice, Bhumi looked ravishing in a corset top with a sultry plunging neckline!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Her yellow lehenga came with a deep-neck blouse that set our hearts racing! Yellow lehenga
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
High On Sexiness
And her off-white Sawan Gandhi lehenga featuring a strappy blouse with a deep neckline was every inch ravishing!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Every Bit Ravishing
She seems to be a fan of deep U-neck blouse designs especially when it comes to designer lehengas. This one serves as proof
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Bold & Beautiful
She turned up the heat in a plunging neckline gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic puffy sleeves
Image: Pranita Shetty instagram
Turning The Heat Up
Her Manish Malhotra lehenga with a deep cleavage-baring neckline is another proof of her love for plunging necklines!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Keeping It Sassy
She left us in awe of her sexy look in a black Nikhil Thampi dress featuring a deep plunging neckline and a cut-out along her midriff
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Awe-inspiring
She styled her sequined maroon saree with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a sultry plunging neck
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Desi Diva
Her jacquard-print mini dress with a deep neckline was equal parts sexy and classy!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Sassy & Classy
She wore a lavish Ali Younes couture with a deep plunging neckline for her appearance at the BIIF 2019
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Oomph Factor
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp