Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 14, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar in plunging-neck outfits

Daring Choices

Making a statement with her daring sartorial choice, Bhumi looked ravishing in a corset top with a sultry plunging neckline!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Her yellow lehenga came with a deep-neck blouse that set our hearts racing! Yellow lehenga

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

High On Sexiness

And her off-white Sawan Gandhi lehenga featuring a strappy blouse with a deep neckline was every inch ravishing!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Every Bit Ravishing

She seems to be a fan of deep U-neck blouse designs especially when it comes to designer lehengas. This one serves as proof

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Bold & Beautiful

She turned up the heat in a plunging neckline gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic puffy sleeves

Image: Pranita Shetty instagram

Turning The Heat Up

Her Manish Malhotra lehenga with a deep cleavage-baring neckline is another proof of her love for plunging necklines!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Keeping It Sassy

She left us in awe of her sexy look in a black Nikhil Thampi dress featuring a deep plunging neckline and a cut-out along her midriff

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Awe-inspiring

She styled her sequined maroon saree with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a sultry plunging neck

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Desi Diva

Her jacquard-print mini dress with a deep neckline was equal parts sexy and classy!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Sassy & Classy

She wore a lavish Ali Younes couture with a deep plunging neckline for her appearance at the BIIF 2019

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Oomph Factor

