FEB 10, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar’s beauty secrets
CTM ritual
Bhumi Pednekar affirms that the basic 3-step routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising is the crux of any beauty regime
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Practice this routine twice a day to render the maximum benefits, first right in the morning and then before hitting the sack
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Twice a day
The actress swears by a face pack prepared from natural ingredients such as milk, turmeric, and raw honey to get acne-free, clear skin
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Secret for glowing skin
Mix milk, honey, and turmeric in equal quantities and make a paste. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
DIY mask
It acts as a great natural moisturiser and helps to bring back the lost glow of the skin and even lightens scars
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Almond oil for moisturisation
Hair spa promotes regeneration of hair by removing all impurities and unclogs scalp pores. It also helps to keep the hair and scalp moisturised
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Regular hair spa
Bhumi swears by a hair mask made from argan oil, vitamin E, and egg whites for strong and shiny hair
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
DIY hair mask
It not only protects your skin from sunburn but also reduces signs of ageing
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Medicated sunscreen
While it might sound like repeatedly given advice, but drinking lots of water helps to flush out toxins from your body and leaves you with healthy glowing skin
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Hydration
Bhumi uses aloe vera gel for both her skin and hair. It helps to make the skin look hydrated and tresses healthy
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Wonder-working aloe vera
