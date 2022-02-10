Beauty

Bhumi Pednekar’s beauty secrets

CTM ritual

Bhumi Pednekar affirms that the basic 3-step routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising is the crux of any beauty regime

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Practice this routine twice a day to render the maximum benefits, first right in the morning and then before hitting the sack

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Twice a day

The actress swears by a face pack prepared from natural ingredients such as milk, turmeric, and raw honey to get acne-free, clear skin

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Secret for glowing skin

Mix milk, honey, and turmeric in equal quantities and make a paste. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

DIY mask

It acts as a great natural moisturiser and helps to bring back the lost glow of the skin and even lightens scars

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Almond oil for moisturisation

Hair spa promotes regeneration of hair by removing all impurities and unclogs scalp pores. It also helps to keep the hair and scalp moisturised

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Regular hair spa

Bhumi swears by a hair mask made from argan oil, vitamin E, and egg whites for strong and shiny hair

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

DIY hair mask

It not only protects your skin from sunburn but also reduces signs of ageing

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Medicated sunscreen

While it might sound like repeatedly given advice, but drinking lots of water helps to flush out toxins from your body and leaves you with healthy glowing skin

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Hydration

Bhumi uses aloe vera gel for both her skin and hair. It helps to make the skin look hydrated and tresses healthy

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Wonder-working aloe vera

