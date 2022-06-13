Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s favourite white outfits

 Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

Bhumi surprised us with an all-white look featuring a basic white mini dress accentuated with a statement-making printed corset

Not So Basic

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Her coordinated monochrome look in a ribbed white long shirt with matching pants was on point!

All-white Avatar

Image: Pranita Shetty instagram

Giving a chic upgrade to casual style, she wore her floral corseted top with these slouchy distressed jeans in white

Chic Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She raised the temperature in an off-white knitted cover-up that was worn over blue accents

Ravishing Much

She oozed major bombshell vibes in a white strappy dress with a thigh-high slit and a corseted bodice

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Image: Pranita Shetty instagram

Perfect for summer styles, this all-white jumpsuit with strappy sleeves looks fab on her!

Summer Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

And it’s not just western outfits, the Badhaai Do actress has a thing for off-white desi numbers and this Abhinav Mishra lehenga is proof enough!

Stunner In A Lehenga

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Even this sheer white saree Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree featuring love motifs in different languages remains a statement sartorial choice in her wardrobe

Statement-making Drape

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Contemporary but with a touch of tradition, her ivory corset set by Tarun Tahiliani set the fashion bar higher!

Indo-western Style

Image: Pranita Shetty instagram

She is a total stunner in this creamy white sequined saree and there’s no denying that!

Sight For Sore Eyes

