Heading 3
Bhumi Pednekar’s favourite white outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Bhumi surprised us with an all-white look featuring a basic white mini dress accentuated with a statement-making printed corset
Not So Basic
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Her coordinated monochrome look in a ribbed white long shirt with matching pants was on point!
All-white Avatar
Image: Pranita Shetty instagram
Giving a chic upgrade to casual style, she wore her floral corseted top with these slouchy distressed jeans in white
Chic Style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She raised the temperature in an off-white knitted cover-up that was worn over blue accents
Ravishing Much
She oozed major bombshell vibes in a white strappy dress with a thigh-high slit and a corseted bodice
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Image: Pranita Shetty instagram
Perfect for summer styles, this all-white jumpsuit with strappy sleeves looks fab on her!
Summer Style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
And it’s not just western outfits, the Badhaai Do actress has a thing for off-white desi numbers and this Abhinav Mishra lehenga is proof enough!
Stunner In A Lehenga
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Even this sheer white saree Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree featuring love motifs in different languages remains a statement sartorial choice in her wardrobe
Statement-making Drape
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Contemporary but with a touch of tradition, her ivory corset set by Tarun Tahiliani set the fashion bar higher!
Indo-western Style
Image: Pranita Shetty instagram
She is a total stunner in this creamy white sequined saree and there’s no denying that!
Sight For Sore Eyes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sonakshi Sinha in Indo-western attires