in a saree
glam looks
Bhumi Pednekar’s June 18, 2021
For Diwali 2020, Bhumi Pednekar chose to wear a classic drape from her mother’s wardrobe. With statement earrings and matching bangles, her traditional look was definitely on point
For the promotions of ‘Sonchiriya’, she wore a print on print deep-red hydrangea ruffled saree by Arpita Mehta, and styled it with a matching full-sleeve blouse
Showing us how to make a statement in the six-yard drape, Bhumi picked out a lovely sea green sequin saree and teamed it with a sexy golden blouse
Continuing with her sequin streak, she wore another sequin number in a soft cream shade with a matching bralette-like blouse
For a glamorous cocktail look, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress gave us lessons on how to drape a sequin saree with a contrasting black blouse
To slay the sexy desi diva look, she opted for a coral orange sequin saree with a matching strappy blouse. Messy low ponytail and deep pink lips completed her glam look
Coming down to the subtle hues, she chose this linen striped Anavila saree and styled it with open wavy hair and a black bindi
Trust Bhumi to rock a simple saree with so much sass! This black saree from All Things Silai and a shimmery black blouse is perfect
She played around with patterns and picked another black number, this time by Faabiiana. The embellished saree featured a rich hand-worked border
Lastly, Bhumi Pednekar did full justice to this antique gold metallic draped fluted saree by Kiran Uttam Ghosh. Side-swept short wavy hair finished off her look
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla