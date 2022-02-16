FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 16, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar’s retro fashion

Jaw-dropping moment

Bhumi Pednekar knows how to hit the right notes every time she makes an appearance as in this pristine white dress with a corseted bodice and a thigh-high slit

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Next, she slipped into a collared white shirt and teamed it with a black-and-white chequered dress

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Old school fashion

We feel corsets are at the peak of fashion! Bhumi gives it a street style spin by teaming her printed blue top with white ripped denim

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

Street style

The actress looks adorable in this pink corset dress featuring puffy-sleeves with tie-up detail at the front

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Pretty in pink

Pretty blooms make an integral part of her closet, as seen here in this gorgeous white floral dress with flared sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla

Floral charm

The diva exudes Victorian era vibes in this emerald green satin dress, accessorised with gold earrings and rings

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

Stylish and sophisticated

She knows how to turn a basic, everyday look into an edgy one like in this pink multi-hued corset top paired with mustard-coloured trousers

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Stunning!

Bhumi looks splendid in a white ruched mini dress that came with short bishop sleeves

Video:Pinkvilla

White wonder

Bhumi loves to juxtapose her outfit with classic pieces like this black corset belt styled with a breezy pleated white dress

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

Resplendent

The Badhaai Do actress wore a white organza shirt with balloon sleeves and paired it with a floral blue mini skirt

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

 Drama on!

