FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 16, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar’s retro fashion
Heading 3
Jaw-dropping moment
Bhumi Pednekar knows how to hit the right notes every time she makes an appearance as in this pristine white dress with a corseted bodice and a thigh-high slit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Next, she slipped into a collared white shirt and teamed it with a black-and-white chequered dress
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Old school fashion
We feel corsets are at the peak of fashion! Bhumi gives it a street style spin by teaming her printed blue top with white ripped denim
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Street style
The actress looks adorable in this pink corset dress featuring puffy-sleeves with tie-up detail at the front
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Pretty in pink
Pretty blooms make an integral part of her closet, as seen here in this gorgeous white floral dress with flared sleeves
Video: Pinkvilla
Floral charm
The diva exudes Victorian era vibes in this emerald green satin dress, accessorised with gold earrings and rings
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Stylish and sophisticated
She knows how to turn a basic, everyday look into an edgy one like in this pink multi-hued corset top paired with mustard-coloured trousers
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Stunning!
Bhumi looks splendid in a white ruched mini dress that came with short bishop sleeves
Video:Pinkvilla
White wonder
Bhumi loves to juxtapose her outfit with classic pieces like this black corset belt styled with a breezy pleated white dress
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Resplendent
The Badhaai Do actress wore a white organza shirt with balloon sleeves and paired it with a floral blue mini skirt
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Drama on!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor’s dewy makeup tutorial