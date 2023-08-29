pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
August 29, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar slays in black
Dazzling
Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a shimmery black high-low anarkali and a black gold lehenga
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Gorgeous
She looked absolutely gorgeous in a shiny black ruffle dress
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Stunner
She looked stylish as hell in this all-black faux leather outfit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Boss Babe
The Badhaai Do actress looked fabulous in a crisp black pantsuit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Hotness Alert
Bhumi raised the glam quotient in a black and gold saree and a matching blouse with a criss-cross neckline
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Desi Glam
She oozed oomph in a shimmery black saree
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Snazzy
She kept things snazzy in a dramatic black midi dress
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Chic
She looks fashionable in this chic black outfit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this black and white dress
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Turning Heads
She looked ravishing in a black halter-neck top and a matching black skirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Ravishing
