Jiya Surana
Fashion
june 23, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar's 10 lehenga looks
Image: Seema Gujral Instagram
She stuns in a handcrafted nude color lehenga enhanced with ivory threads, sequin, and pearl embroidery
Delightful In White
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She put her best desi foot forward in a sequin bralette and floral skirt
Glamorous
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi made a striking case for boho-ethnic looks in a multi-colored lehenga with patchwork
Boho Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
This ivory lehenga doused in zardozi embroidery looked perfect on her
Glam Quotient
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Making A Statement
She made a bold statement in a stellar Manish Malhotra lehenga rimmed with a holographic sequin border
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Classic
The Badhaai Do actress looked resplendent in a white House Of Kotwara embroidered lehenga
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress looked superb in an embellished lehenga
Wedding Style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She redefined elegance in a cream and gold hand-embroidered lehenga
Elegant
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her beautiful look in this pastel-hued contemporary lehenga is simply unmatched
Style Unmatched
