Jiya Surana

Fashion

june 23, 2024

Bhumi Pednekar's 10 lehenga looks

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in a black hand-embroidered anarkali and a black gold geometric lehenga

Festive Look

Image: Seema Gujral Instagram

She stuns in a handcrafted nude color lehenga enhanced with ivory threads, sequin, and pearl embroidery

Delightful In White

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She put her best desi foot forward in a sequin bralette and floral skirt

Glamorous

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi made a striking case for boho-ethnic looks in a multi-colored lehenga with patchwork

Boho Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

This ivory lehenga doused in zardozi embroidery looked perfect on her 

Glam Quotient

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Making A Statement 

She made a bold statement in a stellar Manish Malhotra lehenga rimmed with a holographic sequin border

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Classic

The Badhaai Do actress looked resplendent in a white House Of Kotwara embroidered lehenga 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress looked superb in an embellished lehenga 

Wedding Style

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She redefined elegance in a cream and gold hand-embroidered lehenga

Elegant

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her beautiful look in this pastel-hued contemporary lehenga is simply unmatched

Style Unmatched

