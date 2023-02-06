Bhumi Pednekar’s blouse collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 06, 2023
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar raises the heat in a black and gold blouse with a criss-cross neckline
Exuding Oomph
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The underwired details of this printed blouse make her outfit stand out
Ravishing Much
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her one-shoulder blouse paired with a mermaid-inspired skirt featuring dazzling tassels steals the show
Mermaid Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She shows off ample skin in this white saree with a see-through sparkling blouse
Stunning
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Bhadhaai Do actress looks spectacular in this full-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart shape neckline on the lower side
What A Spectacle
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this embellished blouse with a plunging, scoop neckline and a billowing skirt
Gorgeous
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
This multi-coloured plunging-neck blouse with two straps elevates her ravishing look
Diva Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She paired her heena green printed drape skirt with an eye-catching cowl blouse with backless tie-up details
Indo-western Look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She added an oomph factor to her gorgeous maroon saree with a black cut-sleeve blouse
Adding Oomph
