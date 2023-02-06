Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s blouse collection 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar raises the heat in a black and gold blouse with a criss-cross neckline

Exuding Oomph

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The underwired details of this printed blouse make her outfit stand out

Ravishing Much

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her one-shoulder blouse paired with a mermaid-inspired skirt featuring dazzling tassels steals the show

Mermaid Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She shows off ample skin in this white saree with a see-through sparkling blouse

Stunning 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Bhadhaai Do actress looks spectacular in this full-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart shape neckline on the lower side 

What A Spectacle

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked gorgeous in this embellished blouse with a plunging, scoop neckline and a billowing skirt

Gorgeous 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

This multi-coloured plunging-neck blouse with two straps elevates her ravishing look

Diva Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She paired her heena green printed drape skirt with an eye-catching cowl blouse with backless tie-up details

Indo-western Look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She added an oomph factor to her gorgeous maroon saree with a black cut-sleeve blouse 

Adding Oomph 

