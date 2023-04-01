Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s bralette looks

Arjun Gupta

APRIL 01, 2023

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She wore a gorgeous blouse with mirror work all over it with a matching saree

White ethnic

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi oozes oomph in this risque bralette blouse 

Oozing oomph

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Animal print

Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in this animal print saree featuring a unique blouse

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She exudes grace in a shimmery bralette over a matching lehenga 

Lehenga look

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi raises the temperature in this gorgeous blue saree paired with a head-turning bralette blouse

Stylish

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi takes the fashion quotient up a notch by donning this ice-blue bralette over an embellished skirt

Diva goals

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a unique white saree paired with a patterned white bralette

Dreamy

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her picture-perfect body in this hot red ensemble

Red bralette

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar cuts a sensuous figure in this yellow dhoti-style skirt paired with a bronze bralette

Traditional with a twist

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar slays fashion goals like a pro with this elegant lehenga look featuring a beige bralette with thin straps

Fashion goals

