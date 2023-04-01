Bhumi Pednekar’s bralette looks
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
APRIL 01, 2023
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She wore a gorgeous blouse with mirror work all over it with a matching saree
White ethnic
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi oozes oomph in this risque bralette blouse
Oozing oomph
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Animal print
Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in this animal print saree featuring a unique blouse
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She exudes grace in a shimmery bralette over a matching lehenga
Lehenga look
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi raises the temperature in this gorgeous blue saree paired with a head-turning bralette blouse
Stylish
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi takes the fashion quotient up a notch by donning this ice-blue bralette over an embellished skirt
Diva goals
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a unique white saree paired with a patterned white bralette
Dreamy
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her picture-perfect body in this hot red ensemble
Red bralette
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar cuts a sensuous figure in this yellow dhoti-style skirt paired with a bronze bralette
Traditional with a twist
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar slays fashion goals like a pro with this elegant lehenga look featuring a beige bralette with thin straps
Fashion goals
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.