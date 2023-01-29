Bhumi Pednekar's brunch date looks
pinkvilla
Joyce
Joyson
JAN 29, 2023
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Corset outfits dominate Bhumi Pednekar's closet like this abstract printed dress with spaghetti straps and a risque neckline. And we feel it is a perfect fit for a brunch date look.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress oozes oomph in this beige-hued, crochet knit bodycon dress featuring a plunging neckline and worn over a blue bikini set.
Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress
Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
She exudes modern glam in this pastel pink corset-style dress that features pleats and gathered details.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
With a penchant for corset-style attires, the actress has proven her ability to nail the most fashion-forward pieces like this white corset dress off-set with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do star looks like a breath of fresh air in this soft pink. corset dress with puffy sleeves and tie-up string at the neckline.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Giving the strappy, blue printed corset top a daytime spin, the actress styled it with white, ripped mom jeans.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
While floral dresses may not scream for attention, but they are always a hit! Bhumi opted for an off-white floral midi dress that came with a sweetheart neckline.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Can it get any prettier? Nah! The diva wore a red mini full-sleeved dress bearing white dotted prints and frilled details.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Wearing a peach co-ord set comprising of a front-knotted crop top and high-rise pants, layered with a lacy white bralette.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress slipped into a vibrant purple printed maxi dress styled with a black belt that cinched her waist.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.