Bhumi Pednekar's brunch date looks

JAN 29, 2023

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Corset outfits dominate Bhumi Pednekar's closet like this abstract printed dress with spaghetti straps and a risque neckline. And we feel it is a perfect fit for a brunch date look.

Delightsome

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress oozes oomph in this beige-hued, crochet knit bodycon dress featuring a plunging neckline and worn over a blue bikini set.

Sensual style

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

She exudes modern glam in this pastel pink corset-style dress that features pleats and gathered details.

Bewitching

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

With a penchant for corset-style attires, the actress has proven her ability to nail the most fashion-forward pieces like this white corset dress off-set with a thigh-high slit.

Spellbinding

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do star looks like a breath of fresh air in this soft pink. corset dress with puffy sleeves and tie-up string at the neckline.

Lovely

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Giving the strappy, blue printed corset top a daytime spin, the actress styled it with white, ripped mom jeans.

Playful vibe

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

While floral dresses may not scream for attention, but they are always a hit! Bhumi opted for an off-white floral midi dress that came with a sweetheart neckline.

Floral allure

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Can it get any prettier? Nah! The diva wore a red mini full-sleeved dress bearing white dotted prints and frilled details.

Romantic red

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Wearing a peach co-ord set comprising of a front-knotted crop top and high-rise pants, layered with a lacy white bralette.

Fresh and feminine

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress slipped into a vibrant purple printed maxi dress styled with a black belt that cinched her waist.

Easy-breezy

