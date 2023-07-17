pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 17, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar’s
desi style diaries
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looked spectacular in a dazzling black high-low anarkali and a black lehenga
Spectacular
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She looked flawless in an ivory-white saree and a cape-style blouse
Flawless
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Stunner
This embellished saree-style lehenga and a plunging-neck blouse elevated her desi look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She made a dazzling style statement in a blue chanderi sharara set
Dazzling
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress looked ravishing in this black and golden saree paired with a criss-cross neck blouse
Ravishing
Image: Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
Bhumi took the Indo-western route in an Anamika Khanna ensemble
Indo-western Look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She exuded oomph in a sequinned bralette and a floral lehenga
Oomph Factor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The diva looked festive-ready in an ivory lehenga doused in zardozi embroidery
Festive Glam
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She served some ethnic boho vibes in a multi-coloured lehenga with patchwork
Boho Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Her desi look in this blue tie-dye print saree is on point
Gorgeous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.