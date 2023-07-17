Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 17, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar’s
desi style diaries

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looked spectacular in a dazzling black high-low anarkali and a black lehenga

Spectacular

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She looked flawless in an ivory-white saree and a cape-style blouse

Flawless

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Stunner

This embellished saree-style lehenga and a plunging-neck blouse elevated her desi look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She made a dazzling style statement in a blue chanderi sharara set

Dazzling

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress looked ravishing in this black and golden saree paired with a criss-cross neck blouse

Ravishing

Image: Anamika Khanna’s Instagram

Bhumi took the Indo-western route in an Anamika Khanna ensemble 

Indo-western Look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She exuded oomph in a sequinned bralette and a floral lehenga

Oomph Factor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

The diva looked festive-ready in an ivory lehenga doused in zardozi embroidery

Festive Glam

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She served some ethnic boho vibes in a multi-coloured lehenga with patchwork

Boho Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Her desi look in this blue tie-dye print saree is on point

Gorgeous

