Nov 13, 2021

FASHION

Bhumi Pednekar’s ethnic fashion moments

Author: Joyce Joyson

Bhumi Pednekar dished out major style goals in this ivory corset lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, worn with an embroidered cape

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Vision in ivory

The starlet looks resplendent as ever in this gorgeous pastel pink and blue lehenga teamed with a low neckline strappy sequin blouse and netted dupatta

Pastel wonder

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress has an immense love for subtle hues. Yet again, she poses in a pastel pink lehenga embossed with floral thread work by Manish Malhotra

Floral charm 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Dressed in saturated hues bearing intricate embellishments in pink, the diva looks refreshing in this pastel blue sharara set

Pleasing pastels

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi embraces the tone-on-tone trend in this rustic-hued lehenga, styled with a spaghetti-embellished blouse by JJ Valaya

Tone-on-tone lehenga

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Here, the diva wore a yellow sequin saree and paired it with a matching bralette featuring a deep plunging neckline

Monochromatic look

Image: Pinkvilla

Here, the star gave a little twist to her red lehenga by wearing her ruffled dupatta in saree style and rounded off the gorgeous look with a statement belt

Romantic rendezvous

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The ‘Durgamati’ actress strutted down the ramp in a gold and orange lehenga, enhanced by mirror work

 Mirror work lehenga

Video: Pinkvilla

In another instance, Bhumi opted for a black lehenga with intricate thread work, paired with a mirror-embellished blouse and dupatta

Dazzling in black

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Dressed to kill! The actress wore a grey sequin saree and went sans accessories for this look

Shiny pick

Image: Pinkvilla

