Nov 13, 2021
FASHION
Bhumi Pednekar’s ethnic fashion moments
Author: Joyce Joyson
Bhumi Pednekar dished out major style goals in this ivory corset lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, worn with an embroidered capeImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Vision in ivory
The starlet looks resplendent as ever in this gorgeous pastel pink and blue lehenga teamed with a low neckline strappy sequin blouse and netted dupatta
Pastel wonderImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress has an immense love for subtle hues. Yet again, she poses in a pastel pink lehenga embossed with floral thread work by Manish Malhotra
Floral charm Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Dressed in saturated hues bearing intricate embellishments in pink, the diva looks refreshing in this pastel blue sharara set
Pleasing pastelsImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi embraces the tone-on-tone trend in this rustic-hued lehenga, styled with a spaghetti-embellished blouse by JJ Valaya
Tone-on-tone lehengaImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Here, the diva wore a yellow sequin saree and paired it with a matching bralette featuring a deep plunging neckline
Monochromatic lookImage: Pinkvilla
Here, the star gave a little twist to her red lehenga by wearing her ruffled dupatta in saree style and rounded off the gorgeous look with a statement belt
Romantic rendezvousImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The ‘Durgamati’ actress strutted down the ramp in a gold and orange lehenga, enhanced by mirror work
Mirror work lehengaVideo: Pinkvilla
In another instance, Bhumi opted for a black lehenga with intricate thread work, paired with a mirror-embellished blouse and dupatta
Dazzling in blackImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Dressed to kill! The actress wore a grey sequin saree and went sans accessories for this look
Shiny pickImage: Pinkvilla
