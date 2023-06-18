Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 18, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar’s glam style 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutante is looking adorable in this simple orange ribbed top and dark wash jeans 

Orange ooze 


The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha protagonist has stolen the show in this white and silver asymmetrical gown. The unique structure and the ruffling details are noteworthy

 White and shine 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan artist has set the screens on fire in this shiny silver outfit. The mesh saree and top are truly eye-catching 

 Sizzling silver 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

Electric cuts

The diva is raising the heat in this gothic look. The thunderbolt cut detailing accentuates the look 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Lust Stories enchantress has captured the attention of her fans in this elaborate ruffle attire. The unusual neckline is the highlight of the dress

Rich ruffles 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Sonchiriya actress is oozing boss babe vibes in this sinful white pant-suit 

Sinful white 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Saand Ki Aankh protagonist has put the heat to shame in this champagne gown. The intricate detailing of the gown adds to the oomph factor 

Champagne charm 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble! The Bala fame is hitting fashion hard in this outfit 

Denim Diva 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Pati Patni Aur Woh artist is looking alluring in this saree with intricate mirrorwork and a net cape! A sleek bun and diamond choker elevate her look

Saree and shimmer 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account 

The Badhai Do fame is no stranger to rocking unconventional roles or outfits! This halter-neck green gown is no exception

Green Glory 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here