Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 18, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar’s glam style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutante is looking adorable in this simple orange ribbed top and dark wash jeans
Orange ooze
The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha protagonist has stolen the show in this white and silver asymmetrical gown. The unique structure and the ruffling details are noteworthy
White and shine
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan artist has set the screens on fire in this shiny silver outfit. The mesh saree and top are truly eye-catching
Sizzling silver
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
Electric cuts
The diva is raising the heat in this gothic look. The thunderbolt cut detailing accentuates the look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Lust Stories enchantress has captured the attention of her fans in this elaborate ruffle attire. The unusual neckline is the highlight of the dress
Rich ruffles
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Sonchiriya actress is oozing boss babe vibes in this sinful white pant-suit
Sinful white
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Saand Ki Aankh protagonist has put the heat to shame in this champagne gown. The intricate detailing of the gown adds to the oomph factor
Champagne charm
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble! The Bala fame is hitting fashion hard in this outfit
Denim Diva
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Pati Patni Aur Woh artist is looking alluring in this saree with intricate mirrorwork and a net cape! A sleek bun and diamond choker elevate her look
Saree and shimmer
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram account
The Badhai Do fame is no stranger to rocking unconventional roles or outfits! This halter-neck green gown is no exception
Green Glory
