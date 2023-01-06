Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits

Hardika Gupta 

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She rocked a navy blue shimmery ensemble with a criss-cross detailing and looked super hot 

Super hot 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She sizzled in this black one shoulder halter-neck dress 

Black beauty

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her bikini looks are just too hot to handle 

Beach babe 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She shells out major chic vibes in this crochet dress

Chic in crochet 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She stunned us in this grey dress and her matching long shrug added drama to her look 

Stunner 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

When in doubt, wear white like Bhumi did

White for the win

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her blue-hued ruffle gown is our personal favourite

Ravishing in ruffles 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She wowed us in this off-white attire 

What a beauty 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The white gown featuring fringe detailings looked like a million bucks 

The tassel gown 

