Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits
Hardika Gupta
JAN 6, 2023
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She rocked a navy blue shimmery ensemble with a criss-cross detailing and looked super hot
Super hot
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She sizzled in this black one shoulder halter-neck dress
Black beauty
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her bikini looks are just too hot to handle
Beach babe
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She shells out major chic vibes in this crochet dress
Chic in crochet
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She stunned us in this grey dress and her matching long shrug added drama to her look
Stunner
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
When in doubt, wear white like Bhumi did
White for the win
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her blue-hued ruffle gown is our personal favourite
Ravishing in ruffles
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She wowed us in this off-white attire
What a beauty
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The white gown featuring fringe detailings looked like a million bucks
The tassel gown
