Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar's
love for black outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lisa D’Souza

Bhumi Pednekar left us in awe as she dazzled in this one shoulder gown

Bhumi’s glamorous look

Video: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

“Walking into the weekend like a boss”, wrote Bhumi, while sharing this reel of herself in an all-black outfit

Bhumi’s all-black look

Image: Mayur Butwani

Bhumi looks stylish in this all-black pantsuit. The top has an interesting silhouette, and Bhumi pulls it off effortlessly

Bhumi Pednekar exudes  boss lady vibes

Image: Laksheta Modgil

Clearly, black outfits really flatter  Bhumi Pednekar!

Bewitching in black

Image: Mayur Butwani

Who would’ve thought a solid monochrome black outfit could look so chic?

Bhumi is a stunner

Image: Laksheta Modgil

Bhumi Pednekar slayed in a white shirt paired with high waist black skirt with matching black heels

Back in black

Image: Mayur Butwani

Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn in this sexy cutout gown with a thigh-high slit

Bhumi’s sassy
black outfit

Image: Mayur Butwani

Bhumi Pednekar looks oh-so-glamorous in this black ruffle dress

Bhumi makes
a fashion statement

Image: Yamini Prakash

Bhumi Pednekar looks every bit stunning in this all-black pantsuit that has just the right amount of bling

Ever-so-elegant

Image: Mayur Butwani

We can’t stop obsessing over this all-black outfit!

Bhumi is a fashionista

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here