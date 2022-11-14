Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar's love for lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lisa D'souza

Bhumi Pednekar opted for an ivory lehenga by Anushree Reddy for Diwali, and it featured beautiful zardosi embroidery.

All glammed up
for Diwali

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar knows how to ace ethnic looks, and this picture is proof!

Bhumi in Manish Malhotra lehenga

Image: Lisa D’Souza

Bhumi Pednekar exudes royal elegance in this stunning lehenga by House of Kotwara.

Elegance redefined

Image: Lisa D’Souza

Can we take a moment to appreciate how gorgeous she looks in this colourful lehenga choli by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla?

Bhumi stuns in a colourful lehenga choli

 Image: Mitesh Punjabi Photography

“I love wearing lehengas and dancing to Bollywood songs,” wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

Desi Girl

Image:  Dwaipayan Mazumdar

Bhumi Pednekar looks mesmerizing in this gorgeous mirror work lehenga.

Bling it on

Image: Mayur Butwani

Bhumi Pednekar looks radiant as she opts for a yellow lehenga to wear at a friend’s wedding.

Ray of sunshine

Image: Haranish Mehta

Bhumi Pednekar steals the show with this stunning look for Diwali!

Contemporary twist

Image: Kunaal Bose

Bhumi looks pretty in this pastel-coloured floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Flower power

Image: Kunaal Bose

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar look like royalty in these gorgeous lehengas.

Stylish divas

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here