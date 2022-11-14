Bhumi Pednekar's love for lehengas
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lisa D'souza
Bhumi Pednekar opted for an ivory lehenga by Anushree Reddy for Diwali, and it featured beautiful zardosi embroidery.
All glammed up
for Diwali
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar knows how to ace ethnic looks, and this picture is proof!
Bhumi in Manish Malhotra lehenga
Image: Lisa D’Souza
Bhumi Pednekar exudes royal elegance in this stunning lehenga by House of Kotwara.
Image: Lisa D’Souza
Can we take a moment to appreciate how gorgeous she looks in this colourful lehenga choli by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla?
Bhumi stuns in a colourful lehenga choli
Image: Mitesh Punjabi Photography
“I love wearing lehengas and dancing to Bollywood songs,” wrote Bhumi Pednekar.
Image: Dwaipayan Mazumdar
Bhumi Pednekar looks mesmerizing in this gorgeous mirror work lehenga.
Image: Mayur Butwani
Bhumi Pednekar looks radiant as she opts for a yellow lehenga to wear at a friend’s wedding.
Image: Haranish Mehta
Bhumi Pednekar steals the show with this stunning look for Diwali!
Image: Kunaal Bose
Bhumi looks pretty in this pastel-coloured floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Kunaal Bose
Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar look like royalty in these gorgeous lehengas.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.