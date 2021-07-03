Looks
Lovely Lehenga
Bhumi Pednekar’s July 03, 2021
In a heavily embellished mauve lehenga adorned with intricate thread work and delicate pearl detailings, Bhumi Pednekar spells phenomenal like no one else!
Bhumi looks heavenly in a gorgeous nude-hued Manish Malhotra lehenga replete with pink and red floral embroidery on it
For Diwali, she picked out a unique lehenga-choli set that included a black skirt with multicoloured embellishments, a sleeveless black choli and a sheer black dupatta
The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress took things a notch higher by picking out a white lehenga and choli that bore intricate gold detailing all over
Bhumi then kept things vibrant in a dark blue lehenga skirt, a strappy choli, and dupatta that was complete with intricate mirror work
As she sashayed down the ramp in a subtle orange mirror-work lehenga choli, we were left in awe of her elegance!
She then walked in a stunning deep blue lehenga that came with a deep round-neck embellished choli and a red dupatta
Bhumi showed us how to effortlessly mix and match a Banarasi brocade lehenga with a simple silver top and a yellow dupatta
Decked up in a voluminous black ruffled lehenga and an ivory blouse with silver embellishments, and a tulle dupatta, the actress looked every bit stylish
For a wedding, Bhumi picked out a powder blue gotta embellished lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
