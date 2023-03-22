Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s most stylish looks 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 22, 2023

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram


Bhumi Pednekar keeps things chic and snazzy in a tailored denim corset top and baggy denim pants

Chic Factor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She puts her fashionable foot forward in a creamy-white drape and a see-through cape

Snazziest Gal 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Boss Babe

She exuded major boss babe vibes in a green pantsuit from the shelves of fashion designer Helen Anthony

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress brings sass and style in a high-octane animal-striped saree and a statement blouse 

high-octane

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She ups the glam quotient in a shimmery floor-length gown

Glam Goddess

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She wears her short white dress with a statement-making corset and shows us how it’s done

Statement Maker

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looks stunning in a heena-green drape skirt, an embroidered cowl-neck blouse, and a yellow cape

Stunner

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She flaunts her gorgeous frame in a figure-hugging lime-yellow dress

Pretty In Yellow

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a blue tie-dye print saree and a statement-making blouse 

Stunning 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Bhumi turned heads as she posed in a pink gown with a deep plunging-neck

Resplendent 

