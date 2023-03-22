Bhumi Pednekar’s most stylish looks
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar keeps things chic and snazzy in a tailored denim corset top and baggy denim pants
Chic Factor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She puts her fashionable foot forward in a creamy-white drape and a see-through cape
Snazziest Gal
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Boss Babe
She exuded major boss babe vibes in a green pantsuit from the shelves of fashion designer Helen Anthony
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress brings sass and style in a high-octane animal-striped saree and a statement blouse
high-octane
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She ups the glam quotient in a shimmery floor-length gown
Glam Goddess
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She wears her short white dress with a statement-making corset and shows us how it’s done
Statement Maker
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looks stunning in a heena-green drape skirt, an embroidered cowl-neck blouse, and a yellow cape
Stunner
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She flaunts her gorgeous frame in a figure-hugging lime-yellow dress
Pretty In Yellow
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a blue tie-dye print saree and a statement-making blouse
Stunning
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Bhumi turned heads as she posed in a pink gown with a deep plunging-neck
Resplendent
