Bhumi Pednekar's
party outfits
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Bhumi Pednekar's gown from Rami Kadi Maison de Couture featured heavily embellished stonework
Bhumi Pednekar wore a white Rami Kadi Maison de Couture gown with a high-low skirt
Bhumi Pednekar paired a black bralette with a glittery jacket over matching glitzy pants
Bhumi Pednekar wore a cut-out silk satin dress bringing the midriff-baring back from the Tonyward Couture
Bhumi Pednekar wore a strappy multi-coloured dress in shades of yellow and green
Bhumi Pednekar wore a brown bralette, a matching cardigan, and a beige wrap skirt
Bhumi Pednekar wore a stunning one-shoulder bodycon dress from House Of CB
Bhumi Pednekar wore a white strappy silk slip dress with a risqué thigh-high slit on the side
Bhumi Pednekar wore a stunning Tangerine zipper dress with a black belt
Bhumi Pednekar wore a one-shoulder blouse and a mermaid-inspired skirt from Garima Karwariya Designs
