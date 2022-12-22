Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar's
party outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's gown from Rami Kadi Maison de Couture featured heavily embellished stonework

Shining in silver

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a white Rami Kadi Maison de Couture gown with a high-low skirt

Too hot to handle

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar paired a black bralette with a glittery jacket over matching glitzy pants

Boss lady

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a cut-out silk satin dress bringing the midriff-baring back from the Tonyward Couture

Lady in black

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a strappy multi-coloured dress in shades of yellow and green

Glowing diva

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Love for browns

Bhumi Pednekar wore a brown bralette, a matching cardigan, and a beige wrap skirt

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a stunning one-shoulder bodycon dress from House Of CB

Glam goddess

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a white strappy silk slip dress with a risqué thigh-high slit on the side

Angelic in white

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a stunning Tangerine zipper dress with a black belt

Pop of orange

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a one-shoulder blouse and a mermaid-inspired skirt from Garima Karwariya Designs

 Mermaid in disguise

