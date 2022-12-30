Bhumi Pednekar’s
party-ready outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The diva glammed her way through the night in a chic sequinned gown and a dramatic cape.
Glammed Up
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In a high-octane disco-Esque silver holographic gown, the Govinda Naam Mera actress rolls out major sartorial goals
High-Octane Style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In an embellished deep-neck lavender gown, Bhumi served us the hottest look for a cocktail night!
Cocktail Look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a blingy case for co-ords by rocking a sparkly blazer and skirt set in a neon green shade
Blingy Route
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She channelled her inner mermaid in a pastel blue co-ord set featuring a mermaid-style tassel skirt and a one-shoulder blouse
Mermaid Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For a gorgeous desi look, she wore a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set by Rahul Mishra
Desi Kudi
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The diva showed us how to ace the desk-to-dinner look by opting for a crisp red pantsuit
Boss Lady
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Dramatic and edgy, this mini dress Bhumi wore for a photo shoot is not for the faint-hearted!
Dramatic Much
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked ravishing in a ruched purple midi dress that hugged her curves flawlessly!
Purple Haze
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She bowled us over with her bold look in a black maxi dress with cut-out detail
Bold In Black
