Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s
party-ready outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The diva glammed her way through the night in a chic sequinned gown and a dramatic cape. 

Glammed Up 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

In a high-octane disco-Esque silver holographic gown, the Govinda Naam Mera actress rolls out major sartorial goals

High-Octane Style 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

In an embellished deep-neck lavender gown, Bhumi served us the hottest look for a cocktail night! 

Cocktail Look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She made a blingy case for co-ords by rocking a sparkly blazer and skirt set in a neon green shade

Blingy Route 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She channelled her inner mermaid in a pastel blue co-ord set featuring a mermaid-style tassel skirt and a one-shoulder blouse

Mermaid Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

For a gorgeous desi look, she wore a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set by Rahul Mishra

Desi Kudi 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The diva showed us how to ace the desk-to-dinner look by opting for a crisp red pantsuit

Boss Lady 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Dramatic and edgy, this mini dress Bhumi wore for a photo shoot is not for the faint-hearted! 

Dramatic Much 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a ruched purple midi dress that hugged her curves flawlessly! 

Purple Haze 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She bowled us over with her bold look in a black maxi dress with cut-out detail

Bold In Black 

