Bhumi Pednekar's sarees
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a red net saree and lace embroidered blouse from designer Amrita Thakur.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore an ivory coloured saree with floral print in shades of olive and brown from JJ Vaalaya's Couture.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a ivory organza saree by the luxury designer label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore her mother's pink and blue Kanjeevaram saree that had gold floral motifs and a zari border.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a maroon coloured sequined saree by Manish Malhotra and teamed it with a black sleeveless blouse.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar donned a moss green sequin saree from Manish Malhotra with gold sequin embroidery.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a bikini-style blouse with Manish Malhotra's white sequinned saree.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar draped a simple black saree featuring a white printed pattern and sequins from AZOTIIQUE.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a red floral saree from Arpita Mehta with a full-sleeved blouse. It also has ruffles placed at the hem.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar donned a classic black sheer saree from AZOTIIQUE and wore a sequined black blouse with it.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.