Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar's sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a red net saree and lace embroidered blouse from designer Amrita Thakur. 

Red romance

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore an ivory coloured saree with floral print in shades of olive and brown from JJ Vaalaya's Couture.

 Acing an ivory saree

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a ivory organza saree by the luxury designer label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

All about elegance

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore her mother's pink and blue Kanjeevaram saree that had gold floral motifs and a zari border.

PRETTY IN KANJEEVARAM 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a maroon coloured sequined saree by Manish Malhotra and teamed it with a black sleeveless blouse.

Shimmery vibes

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar donned a moss green sequin saree from Manish Malhotra with gold sequin embroidery.

Pretty in green

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a bikini-style blouse with Manish Malhotra's white sequinned saree. 

Angelic in white

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar draped a simple black saree featuring a white printed pattern and sequins from AZOTIIQUE.

Lady in black

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a red floral saree from Arpita Mehta with a full-sleeved blouse. It also has ruffles placed at the hem. 

Floral power

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar donned a classic black sheer saree from AZOTIIQUE and wore a sequined black blouse with it.

Simple yet elegant 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here