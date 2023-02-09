Bhumi Pednekar’s sensuous style
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Bhumi Pednekar raises the hotness quotient in a black and gold blouse with a criss-cross neckline
Exuding Oomph
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She ups the glam quotient in a shimmery floor-length drama featuring a plunging halter neckline
Glam Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi dials up the drama in a yellow floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Dramatic Much
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She makes a sensual case for underwired blouses in this printed blouse
Ravishing
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
The Badhaai Do actress shows off ample skin in this see-through sparkling blouse
Stunning As Always
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous figure in a tie-up backless blouse
Gorgeous
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She turns up the heat in a deep-neck metallic blouse and dhoti-style pants
Hotness Alert
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Her gorgeous look in this teeny bralette underneath a brocade co-ord made jaws drop
Amping Things Up
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi is a diva in this thigh-high slit strappy white dress
Date Ready
