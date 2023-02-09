Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s sensuous style 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 09, 2023

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Bhumi Pednekar raises the hotness quotient in a black and gold blouse with a criss-cross neckline

Exuding Oomph

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She ups the glam quotient in a shimmery floor-length drama featuring a plunging halter neckline

Glam Vibes 

Celeb-inspired jackets we love

Kriti Sanon's makeup diaries 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Bhumi dials up the drama in a yellow floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Dramatic Much

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She makes a sensual case for underwired blouses in this printed blouse 

Ravishing 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

The Badhaai Do actress shows off ample skin in this see-through sparkling blouse 

Stunning As Always

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She shows off her gorgeous figure in a tie-up backless blouse 

Gorgeous 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She turns up the heat in a deep-neck metallic blouse and dhoti-style pants

Hotness Alert

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her gorgeous look in this teeny bralette underneath a brocade co-ord made jaws drop

Amping Things Up

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi is a diva in this thigh-high slit strappy white dress 

Date Ready

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here