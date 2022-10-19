Bhumi Pednekar's stunning wardrobe
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looks chic and effortless at the same time in a black suit and statement earrings.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Serving us with yet another stylish look, wearing a three piece ensemble of a cropped top, a floor length skirt, and a yellow shrug.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress kept her look simple yet chic in a blue and black pinted top and blue denim jeans.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress oozes oomph and glamour while wearing a trendy piece in beige with a corset and flared pants.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
For her vacay look, Bhumi Pednekar donned a crocheted orange top that she paired with orange pants and a printed white shirt.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In a stunning red saree with lace borders and a matching lace blouse by Amrita Thakur, she exudes elegance and style.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Clearly, Bhumi loves corsets as she donns yet another look, wearing a white t-shirt dress and pairing it up with a printed corset for the snatched waist.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Giving the crochet bodycon dress a pop of color, she styled it with a blue bikini and some minimal makeup.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Giving us a desi kudi glam, Bhumi wore a white mirror embroidered lehenga with a beige blouse by Abhinav Mishra and styled it with a silver necklace.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
You can never go wrong with a saree, as Bhumi looked incredibly stunning in a gold printed saree with an orange blouse by JJ Valaya.
