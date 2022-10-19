Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar's stunning wardrobe

 Sakshi
 Singh

OCT 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looks chic and effortless at the same time in a black suit and statement earrings.

Boss Babe

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Serving us with yet another stylish look, wearing a three piece ensemble of a cropped top, a floor length skirt, and a yellow shrug.

Boho chic 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress kept her look simple yet chic in a blue and black pinted top and blue denim jeans.

Pretty prints

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress oozes oomph and glamour while wearing a trendy piece in beige with a corset and flared pants.

Divine white 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

For her vacay look, Bhumi Pednekar donned a crocheted orange top that she paired with orange pants and a printed white shirt.

Beach wear

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In a stunning red saree with lace borders and a matching lace blouse by Amrita Thakur, she exudes elegance and style.

Regal red

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Clearly, Bhumi loves corsets as she donns yet another look, wearing a white t-shirt dress and pairing it up with a printed corset for the snatched waist.

Modern art

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Giving the crochet bodycon dress a pop of color, she styled it with a blue bikini and some minimal makeup.

Sheer bodycon 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Giving us a desi kudi glam, Bhumi wore a white mirror embroidered lehenga with a beige blouse by Abhinav Mishra and styled it with a silver necklace.

Desi kudi

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

You can never go wrong with a saree, as Bhumi looked incredibly stunning in a gold printed saree with an orange blouse by JJ Valaya.

Sweet in a saree

