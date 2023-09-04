pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar's stylish blouses
Impressive
Bhumi Pednekar's chic spin on ethnic ensembles is impressive, as seen here. She styled her beige lehenga with bralette-style choli featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and tassels at the hem
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Contrast colour
Adding a contrast to her printed saree, she wore a low-cut, U-neckline, tangerine-hued embellished blouse
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Uber-stylish
The actress enjoys infusing a dose of high fashion to her look as seen here - a bronzed bralette with a risque neckline, paired with an embroidered jacket and a dhoti-style skirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Reverse hem style
She has a very distinct sense of style and knows how to give a completely new vibe to her look, donning a reverse hemline sleeveless blouse with embellished straps
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Stunner
Bhumi looks every inch chic in this sleeveless yellow blouse that comes with edgy cutouts and backless detail
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Corset-blouse
Bhumi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a sheer, delicately embellished corset-style blouse worn with her ivory lehenga and jacket
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Fabulous
The beautiful star wore a low neckline sequin embellished blouse with barely-there straps that went well with her ivory lehenga set
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Desi girl vibes
Next, she wore a rustic brown lehenga and amped up her look with a strappy plunging neckline embroidered blouse
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Ravishing as ever
The Badhaai Do actress went for a sleeveless plunging neckline choli adorned with badla and threadwork and looked alluring
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Lastly, she charmed us with this floral-embossed, half-sleeved sweetheart neckline blouse teamed with a matching skirt and dupatta
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Floral charm
