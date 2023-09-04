Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar's stylish blouses

Impressive 

Bhumi Pednekar's chic spin on ethnic ensembles is impressive, as seen here. She styled her beige lehenga with bralette-style choli featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and tassels at the hem

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Contrast colour

Adding a contrast to her printed saree, she wore a low-cut, U-neckline, tangerine-hued embellished blouse

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Uber-stylish

The actress enjoys infusing a dose of high fashion to her look as seen here - a bronzed bralette with a risque neckline, paired with an embroidered jacket and a dhoti-style skirt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Reverse hem style

She has a very distinct sense of style and knows how to give a completely new vibe to her look, donning a reverse hemline sleeveless blouse with embellished straps

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Stunner

Bhumi looks every inch chic in this sleeveless yellow blouse that comes with edgy cutouts and backless detail

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Corset-blouse

Bhumi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a sheer, delicately embellished corset-style blouse worn with her ivory lehenga and jacket

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Fabulous

The beautiful star wore a low neckline sequin embellished blouse with barely-there straps that went well with her ivory lehenga set

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Desi girl vibes

Next, she wore a rustic brown lehenga and amped up her look with a strappy plunging neckline embroidered blouse

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ravishing as ever

The Badhaai Do actress went for a sleeveless plunging neckline choli adorned with badla and threadwork and looked alluring

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Lastly, she charmed us with this floral-embossed, half-sleeved sweetheart neckline blouse teamed with a matching skirt and dupatta

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Floral charm

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here