Bhumi Pednekar's sultry style
pinkvilla
SNEHA HIRO
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Shimmer beauty
Bhumi oozed oomph in a shimmery gown that came with a plunging neckline
Video: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi rocked a one-shoulder yellow bodycon dress that featured fur detailing
Sunshine girl
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked all things glamorous in an embellished gown
Glam it up
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi amped up her Diwali look by sporting a chic saree and risque blouse that came with an accessory
Desi tadka
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi flaunted her perfectly toned body in a one-shoulder black shimmery dress
Bold in black
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi is a hot mess in this black outfit
Lady in black
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi made heads turn in this Abu Jaani- Sandeep Khosla’s dreamy white saree
Vision in white
Video: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
In this one, Bhumi opted for a red tie-up bralette top and styled it with matching pants and a funky shirt
Red alert
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked all things chic in a t-shirt dress teamed up with a corset
All things chic
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress looked breathtaking in a beige lehnga that came with mirror-detaling
Dreamy
