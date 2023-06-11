pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 11, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar’s unmatched desi style
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star looked flawless in a stunning ivory white saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse
Flawless In White
Bhumi looked stunning in an embellished saree-style lehenga and a plunging-neck blouse
Stunner
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She dazzled in a blue chanderi sharara set
Spectacular
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Ravishing
She looked breath-taking in this criss-cross neck blouse and a black and golden saree
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She took the Indo-western route in an Anamika Khanna ensemble
Indo-western Look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She put her best desi foot forward in a sequin bralette and floral lehenga
Floral Dreams
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
This ivory lehenga doused in zardozi embroidery looked amazing on her
Festive Glam
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She made a striking case for ethnic looks in a multi-coloured lehenga with patchwork
Boho Vibes
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked jaw-dropping in a white saree paired with a sensuous bralette-style blouse
Acing Trends
Image: Powder Pink Instagram
She kept things simple yet stunning in a semi-sheer black and blue saree
Stunner
