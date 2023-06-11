Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s unmatched desi style 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star looked flawless in a stunning ivory white saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse

Flawless In White 


Bhumi looked stunning in an embellished saree-style lehenga and a plunging-neck blouse 

Stunner

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She dazzled in a blue chanderi sharara set

Spectacular 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ravishing 

She looked breath-taking in this criss-cross neck blouse and a black and golden saree

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She took the Indo-western route in an Anamika Khanna ensemble 

Indo-western Look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She put her best desi foot forward in a sequin bralette and floral lehenga 

Floral Dreams

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

This ivory lehenga doused in zardozi embroidery looked amazing on her 

Festive Glam

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She made a striking case for ethnic looks in a multi-coloured lehenga with patchwork

Boho Vibes

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked jaw-dropping in a white saree paired with a sensuous bralette-style blouse

Acing Trends

Image: Powder Pink Instagram

She kept things simple yet stunning in a semi-sheer black and blue saree

Stunner

